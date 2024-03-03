Owner reveals moment he fought to free XL Bully from attack by two dogs in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owner reveals moment he fought to free XL Bully from attack by two dogs in Aberdeen

Three-year-old Kobi had to be treated for several bite wounds after the attack in Bucksburn.

By Ellie Milne
Bite marks on Kobi's leg
Kobi suffered a number of bite wounds when he was attacked on Saturday. Images: Supplied

A man has told of the moment he fought to free his XL Bully after it was attacked by two other dogs on an Aberdeen street.

The 28-year-old was walking three-year-old dog, Kobi, in Bucksburn on Saturday morning.

They were about halfway through their usual route when the pet owner – who did not want to be named – says they were approached by two dogs they had never seen before.

He says both dogs then attacked Kobi for several minutes, leaving the pet with a number of wounds and a £500 vet bill.

Kobi's bite wounds
Kobi has a number of wounds from the attack. Images: Supplied

The man says Kobi was wearing a muzzle but claims the other two dogs – which he was told were an American Bully-type and a Mastiff cross – were not.

He said: “The owner didn’t say what the crossbreed was but I’m certain it was an XL Bully.

“They also said that dog was under a year old.

“He had hold of the leads of both dogs, which were pulling him down the street to get to us before the attack.

Aberdeen attack on XL Bully ‘was going on for ages’

“One pulled itself free and he approached us to get his dog back, still holding the puppy, and it clamped onto my dog as well.

“It felt like it was going on for ages.”

The man says he carries a spare slip lead every time he goes out for a walk, which he used on the young dog to try and break up the attack.

He continued: “I was finally able to get the lead on the dog and then it took another two to three minutes before the dog would let go.

Kobi an XL bully sitting
Kobi is recovering at home. Image: Supplied

“The owner couldn’t hold them back and after the altercation, one broke free from him again and tried to attack my dog for a second time, despite the fact we had moved up the street.

“He claimed they’ve never done this before.”

The man had to take Kobi to a vet for treatment and says the bill came to £500, which he believes the other pet owner should cover.

He said: “Obviously, I wish this had never happened to Kobi, but I knew what to do in the situation.

“A lot of other people have said they wouldn’t know how to react.”

Kobi was prescribed antibiotics and is now recovering at home.

Vet shaving Kobi for treatment
Kobi had to receive treatment from a vet. Image: Supplied

Police were made aware of the attack and have referred the incident to Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden.

A police spokeswoman: “Around 11.10am on Saturday, police were called to Gilbert Road in Aberdeen following a report of a dog-on-dog attack.

“It was reported that an XL Bully dog had been injured after being attacked by two other dogs.

“The XL Bully dog was taken by its owner to a local vet for treatment.

“Officers are liaising with the local council’s dog warden and inquiries are continuing.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Calvin and Leanne Davidson. Image: Bounty Competitions
Bounty Competitions launches £1m prize in Aberdeenshire firm's biggest-ever giveaway
Taxi driver Billy McKenzie leaving Aberdeen Town House after being given a formal warning for offences including stopping to adjust his fake leg. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Amputee Aberdeen taxi driver told off for wearing jeans and stopping to adjust fake…
Google Map screenshot of Gilbert Road in Bucksburn, Aberdeeb
Police called after dogs attack XL Bully in Bucksburn
Rosemount Viaduct.
Man, 48, charged after early morning Aberdeen crash
Stonehaven mum Abby McDonald during her charity skydive.
Stonehaven mum completes 10,000ft skydive for daughter with spina bifida
The crash occurred on the B9029 between Maud and Old Deer. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager charged after two people hurt in Aberdeenshire crash
Nitazenes is the latest powerful pharmaceutical worrying those who offer addiction supports. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson
Problem drug you've never heard of singled out as Aberdeen wages war on substance…
Developers are eyeing up land off the Esplanade to create an Aberdeen beach holiday park.
Man's 'love affair' with cars on rocks as he's banned for 78mph danger-driving
Improvements to the lighting at St Nicholas Kirk would just be the start of the new city centre plans.
Dazzling plans to bring year-round spirit of Spectra to Aberdeen city centre - with…
11
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show 'Somebody Feed Phil'