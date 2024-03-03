Owner reveals moment he fought to free XL Bully from attack by two dogs in Aberdeen

A man has told of the moment he fought to free his XL Bully after it was attacked by two other dogs on an Aberdeen street.

The 28-year-old was walking three-year-old dog, Kobi, in Bucksburn on Saturday morning.

They were about halfway through their usual route when the pet owner – who did not want to be named – says they were approached by two dogs they had never seen before.

He says both dogs then attacked Kobi for several minutes, leaving the pet with a number of wounds and a £500 vet bill.

The man says Kobi was wearing a muzzle but claims the other two dogs – which he was told were an American Bully-type and a Mastiff cross – were not.

He said: “The owner didn’t say what the crossbreed was but I’m certain it was an XL Bully.

“They also said that dog was under a year old.

“He had hold of the leads of both dogs, which were pulling him down the street to get to us before the attack.

Aberdeen attack on XL Bully ‘was going on for ages’

“One pulled itself free and he approached us to get his dog back, still holding the puppy, and it clamped onto my dog as well.

“It felt like it was going on for ages.”

The man says he carries a spare slip lead every time he goes out for a walk, which he used on the young dog to try and break up the attack.

He continued: “I was finally able to get the lead on the dog and then it took another two to three minutes before the dog would let go.

“The owner couldn’t hold them back and after the altercation, one broke free from him again and tried to attack my dog for a second time, despite the fact we had moved up the street.

“He claimed they’ve never done this before.”

The man had to take Kobi to a vet for treatment and says the bill came to £500, which he believes the other pet owner should cover.

He said: “Obviously, I wish this had never happened to Kobi, but I knew what to do in the situation.

“A lot of other people have said they wouldn’t know how to react.”

Kobi was prescribed antibiotics and is now recovering at home.

Police were made aware of the attack and have referred the incident to Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden.

A police spokeswoman: “Around 11.10am on Saturday, police were called to Gilbert Road in Aberdeen following a report of a dog-on-dog attack.

“It was reported that an XL Bully dog had been injured after being attacked by two other dogs.

“The XL Bully dog was taken by its owner to a local vet for treatment.

“Officers are liaising with the local council’s dog warden and inquiries are continuing.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.