Interim Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock set to unleash intense sessions on leaky defence

Warnock will this week put his Dons defence through training so physical and intense, the sessions can only be done when there is no midweek fixture.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Neil Warnock has revealed he will put the Aberdeen defence through intense training sessions this week in a bid to stop his side conceding goals.

Warnock confirmed the sessions are so physical and demanding he can only unleash them when the Dons don’t have a midweek game.

Aberdeen have failed to register a clean sheet, or win, in 10 Premiership games since returning from the winter break in January.

Warnock’s Reds looked on course for a rare shut-out and victory when leading 1-0 against St Mirren after 90 minutes on Saturday.

However, the Dons blew three points with a dramatic collapse where they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-1.

It was a defeat which plunged the Reds to 10th in the table and ramped up the threat of  being dragged into a relegation scrap.

Struggling Aberdeen are just four points above the relegation zone.

In a bid to turn around the season, Warnock will put the defence through their paces to “get the players knowing exactly what we need them to do.”

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA.

Warnock said: “We have a system to work on the shape of the defensive side, but you need time to do it.

“The way it is, you need it to be on a Tuesday when you don’t have a game, because it’s quite physical.

“It’s about shape as well and is designed to get the players knowing exactly what we need them to do.

“We have a free midweek this week and that’s going to be important – because we’ve not had too many of them.”

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Midfield need to help the defence

Warnock was drafted in as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Barry Robson.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are searching for a permanent manager for the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.

Aberdeen have conceded 13 goals in the six Premiership games managed by Warnock.

Warnock is determined to get the defence delivering clean sheets.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS.

He said: “There’s a lot involved in these sessions, so when you have midweek games, you can’t do it.

“So this time is going to be very important.

“Not just for the defence but for the midfield to learn how we need them to help the boys out.

“This week will be used doing that.

“We have to turn the season around.”

‘What’s the point of defending for 92 minutes then giving two goals away?’

Despite the 10-game run without a Premiership clean sheet or win, Warnock saw an improvement in his defence against St Mirren.

Warnock switched to a back four against the Buddies, having gone with a three-man back-line in the previous game, a 2-0 loss to St Johnstone.

He praised the defence for winning battles.

But the bottom line is the Dons folded in stoppage time by conceding twice.

Aberdeen held a lead from first minute, when Connor Barron fired in a sensational 30-yard drive.

However, it all collapsed in stoppage time when a penalty, awarded following a VAR review, was converted by Mark O’Hara in the 96th minute.

Remarkably, just 88 seconds later, substitute Toyosi Olusanya fired home a winner for St Mirren.

Warnock will focus on eradicating that defensive vulnerability ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron scores a stunning long range strike to make it 1-0 against St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS.

He said: "That was the first time (against St Mirren) I felt we would get a clean sheet.

“It’s a cruel game sometimes, football.

“I thought it was the first time we played like one of my teams, if I’m honest.

“There’s a backline there who won their own battles and we didn’t give them much leeway.

“St Mirren have got decent players there, but I don’t think we gave them many opportunities.

“However, what’s the point of defending for 92 minutes then giving two goals away?

“It is just disappointing. I had to pick myself up over the weekend because I haven’t felt as bad as this for a few years.”

Conversation