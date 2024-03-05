Moray councillors want briefing on AI to prepare for its risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray councillors want briefing on AI to prepare for its risks

Councillors Graham Leadbitter and Scott Lawrence will ask that the "urgent emergency issue" is considered at a meeting this week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Councillor Graham Leadbitter wants Moray Council to prepare for the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray councillors will be asked to back plans to deal with the risks and embrace the benefits of artificial intelligence.

SNP councillors Graham Leadbitter and Scott Lawrence will ask that the “emergency issue” is considered this week.

They want to know what threats and opportunities the technology may have on the local authority’s services.

And identify any skills gaps in the workforce.

Existential threat to humanity

The pair are also for strategies to be developed to deal with artificial intelligence (AI) and an estimated time scale of how long it will take to do that work.

On top of that they want to know what the consequences will be if the council does not address the issue.

Benefits of AI include dealing with mundane and monotonous tasks such as data analysis.

And the technology can assist with medical diagnosis.

Councillor Scott Lawrence.

However, it could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Last year 350 executives, researchers and engineers working in the sector put their name to an open letter warning of the potential risks of AI.

They felt it was as great a threat to human life as a pandemic or nuclear war.

There are also concerns large language models, used by chatbots such as ChatGPT, can spread misinformation and propaganda.

‘Emergency issue’

In their motion the councillors said: “It is widely reported that the pace of development of AI is highly likely to be the most rapidly evolving technology ever seen by humankind with many potential applications – both positive and negative.

“AI is better understood in some industries than others.

“And it is vital that the public sector, including local government is embracing and understanding this issue.

The notice of motion will go before a meeting of the full council on Wednesday.

If approved a report will come back to councillors for their consideration.

