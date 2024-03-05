Who is William Henry? The man behind controversial Stonehaven Orange Walk plans

The man behind an application to host a controversial Orange Walk in Stonehaven is an Aberdeenshire Council worker who lives in Brechin.

William Henry lodged the proposal with the local authority to hold a parade in the town on March 16.

The parade has since been blocked by councillors on grounds of disruption to the local community and concerns over undue strain on the police force.

It’s been reported that William Henry, who is originally from North Lanarkshire, made a series of anti-Muslim and anti-Roman Catholic remarks and he also links refugees to being terrorists.

MSP Maggie Chapman saw the now-deleted comments posted by the Aberdeenshire Council operations co-ordindator.

She said: “Some of the comments we have seen from the organiser are truly disgusting. They are divisive and hateful and have no place in Stonehaven or anywhere else, and I hope they are widely condemned across the political spectrum.

“I would have very serious concerns about the consequences of giving any kind of platform to abhorrent views like this.”

In the report from The Times a spokesman for the Grand Lodge of Scotland was keen to point out the offensive posts were posted up to 16 years ago.

What did William Henry say in ‘offensive’ posts?

In Facebook posts, seen by The Times newspaper Mr Henry said that “British Muslim communities refuse to integrate”.

He called for halal meat to be banned.

The newspaper reports Mr Henry as writing: “There are now dozens of no-go zones within major cities across the country that the police force dare not intrude upon. Sharia law prevails there because the Muslim community in those areas refuse to acknowledge British law.

Mr Henry posted a cartoon appearing to be a Trojan horse wearing an Arabic headdress outside the gates of Europe, suggesting that terrorists are posing as refugees.

Speaking of Oliver Cromwell, who imposed a series of blood-curdling anti-Catholic laws, Mr Henry said: “Could do with this boy to sort out a few of them now.”

He suggested former first minister Nicola Sturgeon should be deported to Rwanda.

Mr Henry has been contacted via Facebook for comment.

Parade blocked by local authority

The proposal put forward by Mr Henry have now been blocked.

Councillors made the decision during a meeting of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee in Stonehaven today.

A petition describing the march as something that would “poison our peaceful environment” has received, 9,568 supporters.

There are no plans by the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland to bow to public pressure to cancel the application to hold the march.

William Henry was joined at the committee meeting by representatives James McLean and David Walters.

Orange Order to appeal decision

Orange Order executive officer, David Walters said: “We are disappointed but not surprised, I believe we won the legal argument, but it was apparent that the councillors had already made their mind up against their own solicitor’s advice and guidance.

“We will now seek legal advice and appeal to Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”