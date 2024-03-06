£150k of drugs found in police raid on Tillydrone home

Police in Aberdeen have charged a man with the possession of drugs with a street value of £150,000.

Officers attended on a warrant at a private home in the Harris Drive area of Aberdeen yesterday at 5.40pm and seized the drugs.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police acted on ‘vital information’

The detective in charge of the operation praised people for sharing “vital information” that can lead towards an arrest.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact Police via 101or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”