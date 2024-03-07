Who will win the prizes at the 2024 edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards tonight?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Who will win the prizes at the 2024 edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards tonight?

Freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir, para-cycling legend Neil Fachie, para-swimmer Toni Shaw and cheerleader Rochelle Bowie are in the running for Sports Achiever of the Year.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen Sports Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s athletes, coaches, volunteers, clubs and sports projects will be recognised at Aberdeen Sports Awards on Thursday night.

The 2024 edition of the Evening Express-organised awards take place at P&J Live, with a host of category winners – including the prestigious Sports Achiever of the Year and Club of the Year gongs – set to be announced.

We revealed the finalists for 11 categories back in January, with a mountain of nominations whittled down by our judges. 

In a stacked Sport Achiever of the Year shortlist, freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir will square off with para-cycling legend Neil Fachie – who has a similar haul of Aberdeen Sports Awards to his name as he does world championship, Commonwealth and Paralympic Games gold medals – para-swimmer Toni Shaw and cheerleader Rochelle Bowie.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Rugby Club, Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club and Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club have been shortlisted for Club of the Year.

Tonight’s ceremony is generously supported by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions and hosted by sports broadcaster Rob Maclean, while guests will also be treated to a panel discussion featuring three past Aberdeen Sports Awards winners.

The finalists for most of the awards are listed below, while news on the Inspiration and Lifetime Achievement prizes will – in Aberdeen Sports Awards tradition – be kept under wraps until the ceremony.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists:

Adult Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

Phil Owens (para-athletics/wheelchair racing)

Hannah Mears (yoga)

Lyndzie Jeffrey (taekwondo)

 

Club of the Year (sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire Rugby Club

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club

Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club

 

Community Sports Project of the Year (sponsored by Burness Paull)

The Russell Anderson Foundation

Aberdeen Sports Village Energisers

Links Nursery and hub swimming lessons at ASV

Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club extra-curricular programme

 

Performance Coach of the Year (sponsored by Costco)

Anna Sless (diving)

Sharon Gill (dance/cheerleading)

Sym Gear (boxing)

 

School Innovation Award (sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City)

Loirston Primary

Dyce Primary

Mile End Primary

 

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Sport Aberdeen)

Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing)

Toni Shaw (para-swimming)

Rochelle Bowie (cheerleading)

Neil Fachie (para-cycling)

 

Student Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Balfour + Manson)

Faye Rogers (para-swimming)

Roisin Harrison (athletics – sprinting)

Olivia Burke (freestyle skiing)

 

Team Performance of the Year (sponsored by Bounty Competitions)

Aberdeen Muay Thai

Aberdeen Diving Club

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics

 

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by TAQA)

Kelly McIntosh (open water swimming/swimming)

Fiona Davidson (athletics – sprinting, triple jump, long jump)

Catriona Pennet (athletics – hurdles)

 

Young Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Azets)

Adam Lambert (kickboxing)

Rhys Park (multi-sport)

Kelsey Moore (multi-sport)

Kerin Watt (multi-sport)

Coby Keith (athletics/para-athletics)

 

Young Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial)

Noah Penman (diving)

Dean Fearn (swimming)

Joe Roberts (rugby)

 

Inspiration Award (sponsored by Dandara) and Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) – details revealed on the night.

More from Other sports

Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden, who will represent Scotland at the Primary Schools International in Jersey this April. Image: Inverness Table Tennis Club.
WATCH: 11-year-old Inverness table tennis kids show off rapid skills which got them selected…
John Henderson claimed victory in the 2024 World Senior Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern, Purfleet. Image: Shutterstock.
Huntly's John Henderson thrilled to be crowned World Seniors Darts champion
Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters have won WBC World Championships medals at the Amazing Muay Thai Festival at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok Thailand. Image: Andy Rose.
Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters win WBC World Championship medals in Bangkok - including two…
Inverness City ABC head coach in the corner with Adian Williamson.
Inverness City boxer Adian Williamson looking forward to bigger 'test' after landing sixth professional…
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Boxing: Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland looks for May title fight after winning return to ring…
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets British title shot in 2024 after eight-month injury…
Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster won gold in the curling mixed doubles at the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon
Aberdeen curler Ethan Brewster wins historic mixed doubles gold at Winter Youth Olympics
The Scottish Junior National Squash Championships are being held in Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen set to host Scotland's thriving young squash stars
Arenacross British Championship comes to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?
Ethan Brewster is following in his father Tom's footsteps. Image supplied by British Curling.
Curling: Aberdonian Ethan Brewster hoping to follow in father's footsteps at Winter Youth Olympics

Conversation