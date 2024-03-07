Who will win the prizes at the 2024 edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards tonight?

Aberdeen’s athletes, coaches, volunteers, clubs and sports projects will be recognised at Aberdeen Sports Awards on Thursday night.

The 2024 edition of the Evening Express-organised awards take place at P&J Live, with a host of category winners – including the prestigious Sports Achiever of the Year and Club of the Year gongs – set to be announced.

We revealed the finalists for 11 categories back in January, with a mountain of nominations whittled down by our judges.

In a stacked Sport Achiever of the Year shortlist, freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir will square off with para-cycling legend Neil Fachie – who has a similar haul of Aberdeen Sports Awards to his name as he does world championship, Commonwealth and Paralympic Games gold medals – para-swimmer Toni Shaw and cheerleader Rochelle Bowie.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Rugby Club, Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club and Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club have been shortlisted for Club of the Year.

Tonight’s ceremony is generously supported by headline sponsors Bounty Competitions and hosted by sports broadcaster Rob Maclean, while guests will also be treated to a panel discussion featuring three past Aberdeen Sports Awards winners.

The finalists for most of the awards are listed below, while news on the Inspiration and Lifetime Achievement prizes will – in Aberdeen Sports Awards tradition – be kept under wraps until the ceremony.

Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 finalists:

Adult Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Aberdein Considine)

Phil Owens (para-athletics/wheelchair racing)

Hannah Mears (yoga)

Lyndzie Jeffrey (taekwondo)

Club of the Year (sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire Rugby Club

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club

Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club

Community Sports Project of the Year (sponsored by Burness Paull)

The Russell Anderson Foundation

Aberdeen Sports Village Energisers

Links Nursery and hub swimming lessons at ASV

Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club extra-curricular programme

Performance Coach of the Year (sponsored by Costco)

Anna Sless (diving)

Sharon Gill (dance/cheerleading)

Sym Gear (boxing)

School Innovation Award (sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City)

Loirston Primary

Dyce Primary

Mile End Primary

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Sport Aberdeen)

Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing)

Toni Shaw (para-swimming)

Rochelle Bowie (cheerleading)

Neil Fachie (para-cycling)

Student Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Balfour + Manson)

Faye Rogers (para-swimming)

Roisin Harrison (athletics – sprinting)

Olivia Burke (freestyle skiing)

Team Performance of the Year (sponsored by Bounty Competitions)

Aberdeen Muay Thai

Aberdeen Diving Club

Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by TAQA)

Kelly McIntosh (open water swimming/swimming)

Fiona Davidson (athletics – sprinting, triple jump, long jump)

Catriona Pennet (athletics – hurdles)

Young Community Coach/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Azets)

Adam Lambert (kickboxing)

Rhys Park (multi-sport)

Kelsey Moore (multi-sport)

Kerin Watt (multi-sport)

Coby Keith (athletics/para-athletics)

Young Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial)

Noah Penman (diving)

Dean Fearn (swimming)

Joe Roberts (rugby)

Inspiration Award (sponsored by Dandara) and Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) – details revealed on the night.