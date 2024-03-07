What do you think of Woodside’s new ‘welcoming’ colourful sculptures?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do you think of Woodside’s new ‘welcoming’ colourful sculptures?

There was anger last year when Aberdeen City Council awarded £155k to the Woodside Gateway project over saving the library just yards away.

By Michelle Henderson
New sculpture poles unveiled in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
New sculpture poles unveiled in the Woodside area of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A controversial art installation has been unveiled in Aberdeen’s Woodside area.

The eye-catching sculptures were designed to create a “welcoming entrance” to the area at the corner of Great Western Road at Don Street and Western Road.

Last year councillors were disappointed when Aberdeen City Council vowed to invest more than £155,000 towards the Woodside Gateway amidst calls from campaigners to save six local libraries from closure.

The colourful sculptures erected on corner of Great Western Road at Don Street and Western Road.
The sculptures have been erected on the corner of Great Western Road at Don Street and Western Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Almost a year on from the dispute, the creation of the Woodside Gateway is in full swing.

Pictures taken in the area today show the colourful sculptures are now in place.

Erected on top of concrete blocks, the pillars feature signature designs and outlines of various creatures and items including a bee, a squirrel, a horseshoe and a wheel.

The sculptures feature a range of designs and outlines of various creatures and items including a bee and a squirrel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Residents have caught their first glimpse of the structures this week as work to improve the area’s landscape continues.

The sculptures form part of the new Woodside Gateway project, which aims to make the area a more attractive place to live, work and move around.

SNP reject plans to reopen libraries

The plans sparked controversy amidst campaigners last year as they fought to save six much-loved libraries in Aberdeen.

Facilities in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside were shut down by the local authority in a bid to plug a £46.6 million black hole in its budget.

Protests have been held in communities across Grampian as 10-year-old Charlotte Jolly turned to author David Walliams for help.

During a budget meeting held by council officials on Wednesday, labour representatives proposed reopening the local facilities.

However, the suggestion was turned down by SNP representatives.

In a statement, issued by local representatives councillor Deena Tissera and councillor Mohammad Tauqeer Malik, they fear the sculptures will become a constant reminder of all that has been lost in the community.

Their statement reads: “At the budget meeting yesterday, Labour proposed reopening the libraries. Unfortunately, the SNP decided not to proceed.

“Whilst the sculptures in Woodside look good, the value to the public of looking at those sculptures versus the value of a vibrant community library is miniscule in comparison.

“In years to come, the public of Woodside will look at the sculptures, look at the closed library building, and shake their heads in disbelief at the knowledge vacuum the SNP have created.”

Council pledges not to close ANY Aberdeenshire pools or libraries despite need to save millions

