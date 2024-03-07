What do you think of Woodside’s new ‘welcoming’ colourful sculptures?

A controversial art installation has been unveiled in Aberdeen’s Woodside area.

The eye-catching sculptures were designed to create a “welcoming entrance” to the area at the corner of Great Western Road at Don Street and Western Road.

Last year councillors were disappointed when Aberdeen City Council vowed to invest more than £155,000 towards the Woodside Gateway amidst calls from campaigners to save six local libraries from closure.

Almost a year on from the dispute, the creation of the Woodside Gateway is in full swing.

Pictures taken in the area today show the colourful sculptures are now in place.

Erected on top of concrete blocks, the pillars feature signature designs and outlines of various creatures and items including a bee, a squirrel, a horseshoe and a wheel.

Residents have caught their first glimpse of the structures this week as work to improve the area’s landscape continues.

The sculptures form part of the new Woodside Gateway project, which aims to make the area a more attractive place to live, work and move around.

SNP reject plans to reopen libraries

The plans sparked controversy amidst campaigners last year as they fought to save six much-loved libraries in Aberdeen.

Facilities in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside were shut down by the local authority in a bid to plug a £46.6 million black hole in its budget.

Protests have been held in communities across Grampian as 10-year-old Charlotte Jolly turned to author David Walliams for help.

During a budget meeting held by council officials on Wednesday, labour representatives proposed reopening the local facilities.

However, the suggestion was turned down by SNP representatives.

In a statement, issued by local representatives councillor Deena Tissera and councillor Mohammad Tauqeer Malik, they fear the sculptures will become a constant reminder of all that has been lost in the community.

Their statement reads: “At the budget meeting yesterday, Labour proposed reopening the libraries. Unfortunately, the SNP decided not to proceed.

“Whilst the sculptures in Woodside look good, the value to the public of looking at those sculptures versus the value of a vibrant community library is miniscule in comparison.

“In years to come, the public of Woodside will look at the sculptures, look at the closed library building, and shake their heads in disbelief at the knowledge vacuum the SNP have created.”