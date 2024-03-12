Stonehaven RNLI refuse donation from sectarian flute band set to lead Orange walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven RNLI refuse donation from sectarian flute band set to lead Orange walk

Pride of the Rock, based in Dumbarton, previously praised a convicted terrorist who orchestrated the bombing of two bars frequented by Catholics during the Troubles.

By Shanay Taylor
Members of the Orange Order (David Walters and James McLean) announced they will appeal the decision. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Members of the Orange Order (David Walters and James McLean) announced they will appeal the decision. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Stonehaven RNLI has turned down a donation from a sectarian flute band hoping to lead an Orange walk through the town.

The lifeboat charity refused to accept over £850 from Pride of the Rock, who plan to lead a controversial march this Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new Orange Lodge.

It’s uncertain if the march will go ahead after it was blocked by local councillors – with a decision to be made on Friday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an appeal from the Orange Lodge.

RNLI decline to accept donation from sectarian flute band

According to The Times, the RNLI declined payment after becoming aware that the band had repeatedly paid tribute to members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), which is proscribed by the UK government as a terrorist organisation.

A tribute described William Campbell, the UVF’s former commander in Scotland, as a great man and “leader of our community”.

Convicted terrorist Campbell, who died in prison in 1997, orchestrated the bombing of two bars frequented by Catholics and Celtic supporters in Glasgow in 1979, leaving five people injured.

He was also linked to the McGurk’s Bar bombing in Belfast in 1971, which killed 15 people.

The RNLI’s guidelines state that it should not accept donations from “an individual or company connected to activities which have led to the loss or serious harm of life.”

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The RNLI looks at donations on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with our Donation Acceptance Policy. On this occasion the decision has been made to refuse the donation.”

Pride of the Rock, based in Dumbarton on the west coast, responded on Facebook to the news, writing: “We’ve a lot to say about the Stonehaven situation.

“It can wait until after the judgment. Believe, we dare not boast. Believe, we do not fear.”

The band are planning to bus members to Stonehaven for the aforementioned march, which will start at Stonehaven Town Hall and conclude at Dunottar Castle.

The new branch will be known as Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

Fundraiser branded ‘clumsy campaign’ to ‘try to change the minds of the people of the north-east’

Kevin Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, said: “I am not surprised that after viewing the sectarian content of this band’s website the RNLI said ‘thanks, but no thanks’ to their offer.

“This was a clumsy attempt by the Orange Order to try to change the minds of the people of the north-east so they can march in our area.

“However, in their droves, the people of our corner of Scotland have made it quite clear that they do not want to see any sectarian marches.”

A spokesperson for The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said: “The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland are hopeful that our appeal to the Sherrif Court will be successful, and that new lodge Dunnottar Martyrs Lodge 1685 will be able to have a peaceful procession to celebrate the opening of their new lodge and remember the covenanting martyrs who were imprisoned and died in Dunnottar Castle.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Orange Order walk.
Stonehaven Orange walk: Final decision to be made on Friday as court to hear…
The B994 is closed between Kintore and Kemnay.
Two men rushed to hospital following B994 crash between Kintore and Kemnay
Dog handlers posing with pets at Crufts
Crufts: Tweed the Labrador and Jerry Lee the German Shepherd bring prizes home to…
Scotia Homes chairman Gary Gerrard.
Ellon firm Scotia Homes bouncing back with confidence
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man found with 100 indecent images told police he hadn't 'intended' to download them
An artist's impression of the new care home from 2020.
Construction begins on 'controversial' 65-bedroom care home near Aberdeen's Marcliffe
Police car outside St Machar Academy
Two men in court after 'traumatic' knife fight near Aberdeen school
To go with story by Graham Fleming. Cops descend on Broad Street Picture shows; Broad Street. Aberdeen. Graham Fleming/DCT Media Date; 09/03/2024
Man in court after pensioner suffers serious wounds in alleged Union Street assault
Sinkhole on Bon Accord Street
Sinkhole repairs in Aberdeen expected to cause traffic chaos in city centre
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher who caused crash while five times the limit handed 'significant' road ban