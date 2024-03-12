Stonehaven RNLI refuse donation from sectarian flute band set to lead Orange walk

Stonehaven RNLI has turned down a donation from a sectarian flute band hoping to lead an Orange walk through the town.

The lifeboat charity refused to accept over £850 from Pride of the Rock, who plan to lead a controversial march this Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new Orange Lodge.

It’s uncertain if the march will go ahead after it was blocked by local councillors – with a decision to be made on Friday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an appeal from the Orange Lodge.

RNLI decline to accept donation from sectarian flute band

According to The Times, the RNLI declined payment after becoming aware that the band had repeatedly paid tribute to members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), which is proscribed by the UK government as a terrorist organisation.

A tribute described William Campbell, the UVF’s former commander in Scotland, as a great man and “leader of our community”.

Convicted terrorist Campbell, who died in prison in 1997, orchestrated the bombing of two bars frequented by Catholics and Celtic supporters in Glasgow in 1979, leaving five people injured.

He was also linked to the McGurk’s Bar bombing in Belfast in 1971, which killed 15 people.

The RNLI’s guidelines state that it should not accept donations from “an individual or company connected to activities which have led to the loss or serious harm of life.”

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The RNLI looks at donations on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with our Donation Acceptance Policy. On this occasion the decision has been made to refuse the donation.”

Pride of the Rock, based in Dumbarton on the west coast, responded on Facebook to the news, writing: “We’ve a lot to say about the Stonehaven situation.

“It can wait until after the judgment. Believe, we dare not boast. Believe, we do not fear.”

The band are planning to bus members to Stonehaven for the aforementioned march, which will start at Stonehaven Town Hall and conclude at Dunottar Castle.

The new branch will be known as Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

Fundraiser branded ‘clumsy campaign’ to ‘try to change the minds of the people of the north-east’

Kevin Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, said: “I am not surprised that after viewing the sectarian content of this band’s website the RNLI said ‘thanks, but no thanks’ to their offer.

“This was a clumsy attempt by the Orange Order to try to change the minds of the people of the north-east so they can march in our area.

“However, in their droves, the people of our corner of Scotland have made it quite clear that they do not want to see any sectarian marches.”

A spokesperson for The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said: “The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland are hopeful that our appeal to the Sherrif Court will be successful, and that new lodge Dunnottar Martyrs Lodge 1685 will be able to have a peaceful procession to celebrate the opening of their new lodge and remember the covenanting martyrs who were imprisoned and died in Dunnottar Castle.”