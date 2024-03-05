‘Stoney says no!’: Residents and businesses rejoice at Orange walk rejection

Stonehaven residents and businesses breathed a sigh of relief after the council agreed to block plans for an Orange walk.

There has been much discussion online and on the streets of the Aberdeenshire town about plans for a 200-strong parade celebrating a new Orange Lodge in the town hall.

The application for the procession was made to Aberdeenshire Council with no objections – however, once word spread, Stonehaven spoke up.

Thousands signed the petition against the Orange Walk, with many commenting that it had no place in the north-east.

The Orange Order proceeded with the application and, at a meeting on Tuesday, councillors unanimously agreed to block the parade from going ahead.

Neil Young, who started the petition which is now at 10,000 signatures, tonight said it was “a victory for local democracy”.

He said: “Stoney says no! This was people’s power in action, and it was a victory for local democracy.

‘No place for sectarianism, division and bigotry’

“The Orange Order tried to present opposition to its march as having been ‘whipped up’, but that’s a fiction and a smear.

“The people of Stonehaven and its environs rallied and said overwhelmingly that they do not want this imported sectarian parade, with all the attendant risks of violence, damage and destruction.

“A big vote of thanks is due to all the people who spoke out and to the community council and local councillors for their hard work and reflecting the will of the community.

“I daresay the Orange Order might take this matter to court – in defiance of the clearly expressed views of the people who live here – but from where I’m looking the prohibition order is robust.

“I would expect Aberdeenshire Council to vigorously defend the rights of the people of Stonehaven in any court action initiated by the Orange Order.”

David Walters, executive officer of the Grand Orange Lodge, said: “We are disappointed but not surprised, I believe we won the legal argument, but it was apparent that the councillors had already made their mind up against their own solicitor’s advice and guidance.

“We will now seek legal advice and appeal to Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Good news! I am extremely pleased that councillors have unanimously agreed to put a halt to this march.

“This is a clear message that there is no place for sectarianism, division and bigotry in the north-east.”

Chris Stirk, who runs Ma Simpsons, said she was “relieved” at the decision.

She argued that the march would have impacted business due to it being held on a weekend.

Businesses were planning to close for the day in protest, and now they can remain open, with many pubs expected to screen big sports events such as the Scotland vs Ireland rugby match.

She added: “I really couldn’t care less what religion people are as long as they’re good to each other, it doesn’t bother me.

“But, this is a very friendly town, it’s very harmonious and we don’t need this kind of upset brought to the town.”