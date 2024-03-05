‘Stoney says no!’: Residents and businesses rejoice at Orange walk rejection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Stoney says no!’: Residents and businesses rejoice at Orange walk rejection

Businesses were planning to close their doors in protest over the parade through the town.

By Ross Hempseed
Councillors voted to block the Orange walk from proceeding. Image: DC Thomson.
Councillors voted to block the Orange walk from proceeding. Image: DC Thomson.

Stonehaven residents and businesses breathed a sigh of relief after the council agreed to block plans for an Orange walk.

There has been much discussion online and on the streets of the Aberdeenshire town about plans for a 200-strong parade celebrating a new Orange Lodge in the town hall.

The application for the procession was made to Aberdeenshire Council with no objections – however, once word spread, Stonehaven spoke up.

Thousands signed the petition against the Orange Walk, with many commenting that it had no place in the north-east.

Members of the Orange Order (David Walters and James McLean) announced they will appeal the decision. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

The Orange Order proceeded with the application and, at a meeting on Tuesday, councillors unanimously agreed to block the parade from going ahead.

Neil Young, who started the petition which is now at 10,000 signatures, tonight said it was “a victory for local democracy”.

He said: “Stoney says no! This was people’s power in action, and it was a victory for local democracy.

‘No place for sectarianism, division and bigotry’

“The Orange Order tried to present opposition to its march as having been ‘whipped up’, but that’s a fiction and a smear.

“The people of Stonehaven and its environs rallied and said overwhelmingly that they do not want this imported sectarian parade, with all the attendant risks of violence, damage and destruction.

“A big vote of thanks is due to all the people who spoke out and to the community council and local councillors for their hard work and reflecting the will of the community.

An Orange walk going through Glasgow City Centre, now one is proposed for Stonehaven. Image: Shutterstock.

“I daresay the Orange Order might take this matter to court – in defiance of the clearly expressed views of the people who live here – but from where I’m looking the prohibition order is robust.

“I would expect Aberdeenshire Council to vigorously defend the rights of the people of Stonehaven in any court action initiated by the Orange Order.”

David Walters, executive officer of the Grand Orange Lodge, said: “We are disappointed but not surprised, I believe we won the legal argument, but it was apparent that the councillors had already made their mind up against their own solicitor’s advice and guidance.

“We will now seek legal advice and appeal to Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Councillors unanimously agree to block Orange walk

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Good news! I am extremely pleased that councillors have unanimously agreed to put a halt to this march.

“This is a clear message that there is no place for sectarianism, division and bigotry in the north-east.”

Chris Stirk, who runs Ma Simpsons, said she was “relieved” at the decision.

She argued that the march would have impacted business due to it being held on a weekend.

Businesses were planning to close for the day in protest, and now they can remain open, with many pubs expected to screen big sports events such as the Scotland vs Ireland rugby match.

She added: “I really couldn’t care less what religion people are as long as they’re good to each other, it doesn’t bother me.

“But, this is a very friendly town, it’s very harmonious and we don’t need this kind of upset brought to the town.”

Councillors agree to block Stonehaven Orange Walk

