Greenferns: Plans for new Aberdeen suburb progress

More than 1,500 homes could be built on the land, west of Northfield, setting up a whole new community in the city.

By Denny Andonova
Design image showing how the Greenferns homes development could look like.
This artist impression shows what the proposed new Greenferns neighbourhood centre could look like - including shop units and a cafe. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Plans for a new Aberdeen suburb and hundreds of new homes have taken a step forward.

Councillors agreed to progress with the Greenferns development, which would essentially create a whole new neighbourhood of 1,575 houses near Northfield.

A range of community facilities, shops, local parks, and a potential health centre could also be built in the new suburb, aimed at meeting increased demand for housing.

The major project has been in the pipeline for the farmland for more than a decade.

The coloured outlines show the proposed Greenferns and Greenferns Landward sites. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

A separate planning application has also been submitted for the neighbouring Greenferns Landward site.

The latter – which could expand Bucksburn with 435 homes – has caused controversy in recent years as the SNP vowed to park the development until 2032.

The verdict on that, however, is still undecided.

So what’s happening with the Greenferns development now?

The initial planning application for Greenferns sought permission for 1,650 homes, however, this has now been brought down to 1,575.

Councillors were presented with the revised papers on Thursday, unanimously giving the project the go ahead in principle.

An artistic impression of the planned new Greenferns suburb in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artistic impression of the planned new Greenferns suburb in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council

In simpler words, they agreed the scheme was a suitable use for the land.

Detailed proposals will now be drawn up for the area west of Northfield, and put forward for full planning permission at a later date.

They will include more than 400 affordable homes.

Several online and in-person consultations were held in summer 2022 to gather residents’ views on the Greenferns development. Image: DC Thomson.

Council planner Gavin Clark said the local authority’s scheme would create a “healthy, pleasant and sustainable” community on the edge of urban Aberdeen.

As he went through the pile of papers, he highlighted the benefits this would bring to the area – including millions of pounds worth of investment.

What else does the Greenferns development in Aberdeen include?

Under the blueprints, the Greenferns site could feature a “neighbourhood centre” with one large shop and up to five smaller retail units.

A cafe or smaller coffee kiosk may be added, along with other community buildings.

The outline layout of the Greenferns development, which gained planning permission in principle. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The outline layout of the Greenferns development, which gained planning permission in principle. Image: Aberdeen City Council

An area to the north of Orchard Brae School, to be named Auchmill Local Park, will have community allotments for residents to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

This will also be a travel hub for bike storage, car club parking spaces and electric vehicle charging bays.

Open spaces and play areas are included in the proposal to give future residents areas to meet up with one another, as well as a separate community garden.

Community allotments and growing spaces could be created at the new Auchmill Local Park, as shown in this artist impression. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Space has also been set aside for a new health centre, as well as nearly £1.7m to either build it or expand existing facilities.

What about schools?

Council officials think it “may be necessary” to change school catchment areas to best accommodate the approximate 330 primary-aged pupils expected to live in the new Greenferns suburb.

Most would be zoned for Westpark School, but some living to the north-east of Greenferns would be expected to go to near-capacity Heathryburn as things stand.

Official say Heathryburn School is currently oversubscribed and would remain so until at least 2027. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority will put £10m towards extending Westpark School with five extra classrooms, should the plans gain full planning permission.

Were there any objections?

While the project seems to have been endorsed by the community so far, some concerns were raised with the council about potential flooding, increase in traffic and impact on wildlife.

Concerns were raised that flooding in the area could be worsened by the Greenferns development. Image: Nicola Lomax/Aberdeen City Council
Concerns were raised that flooding in the area could be worsened by the Greenferns development. Image: Nicola Lomax/Aberdeen City Council

Objector Nicola Lomax fears the Greenferns development could pose higher risk of flooding to properties on Howes Road.

She shared videos and photographs to show existing issues near her home there.

But Mr Clark said that flood experts – including environment agency Sepa – are “happy with the arrangements in place”.

He added: “The applicants have submitted evidence that the site could be adequately serviced and drained and that there would be no significant impacts in terms of flood risk.”

Another sketch published alongside the plans for Greenferns. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Another sketch published alongside the plans for Greenferns. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Councillors went on to quiz officers on various potential issues – including drainage, traffic management, bus services and safe routes to school.

Mr Clark said that there will be further discussion about all of the matters.

But reassured councillors that, as it stands, there have been no red flags on any of those fronts.

Satisfied, Aberdeen councillors ultimately gave the Greenferns development the green light.

You can read more about the plans here.

