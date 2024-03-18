Stonehaven’s crumbling former Sea Cadets hall to be transformed into base for youth club

The former Sea Cadets hall in Stonehaven will get a new lease of life as a youth club – despite fears it would be too costly to convert.

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs (KMYC) lodged a community asset transfer request to Aberdeenshire Council for the High Street building – meaning it could take it off the authority’s hands for just £1.

The group wanted to lease the site for the next 30 years to provide a permanent base for the Stonehaven Youth Club.

Chairwoman Dawn Black said the proposal would give the group its own space to offer different sessions for various age groups, activities and interests.

The building has been vacant since the Sea Cadets moved to their new £625,000 base on Marischal Street.

Stonehaven’s Sea Cadets had called the hall home since 1959 but they decided to move after “outgrowing” the High Street location.

Stonehaven’s Sea Cadets hall ‘very expensive’ to convert

The transfer request recently went before the business services committee, for members to decide the building’s fate.

It had previously received the backing of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee back in December.

The support came despite fears the hall was a “liability” and would be too expensive for the group to run.

Area manager Tim Stephen raised worries that the age, state of repair, design and accessibility of the “iconic” building would hamper the youth club’s renovation efforts.

He added: “This is simply a very expensive building to convert.”

Youth Club offers ‘invaluable’ community service

But Stonehaven councillor Sarah Dickinson urged the group to back the proposal as she said there was a “demand” for youth services in the town.

She also argued the facility would bring “overwhelming social wellbeing benefits” to young people in Stonehaven and the wider area.

Ms Dickinson explained: “Young people can come together and take ownership of this space and take pride in it.”

Meanwhile, councillor Gwyneth Petrie noted the decision was “difficult” but felt it was needed to provide a service Aberdeenshire Council currently doesn’t offer.

She said: “What the group wants to take on is substantial but what they provide is invaluable.

“This is community empowerment… 140 kids coming in to get a service we can’t deliver.”

Following a vote, the asset transfer was granted by nine to four.