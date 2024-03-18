Stonehaven’s crumbling former Sea Cadets hall to be transformed into base for youth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven’s crumbling former Sea Cadets hall to be transformed into base for youth club

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Club has been given the keys for just £1.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Kincardine and Mearns Youth Club trustees with Stonehaven Youth Club volunteers and members outside the former Sea Cadet hall
Kincardine and Mearns Youth Club trustees with Stonehaven Youth Club volunteers and members outside the former Sea Cadet hall. Image: Dawn Black/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

The former Sea Cadets hall in Stonehaven will get a new lease of life as a youth club – despite fears it would be too costly to convert.

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs (KMYC) lodged a community asset transfer request to Aberdeenshire Council for the High Street building – meaning it could take it off the authority’s hands for just £1.

The group wanted to lease the site for the next 30 years to provide a permanent base for the Stonehaven Youth Club.

Chairwoman Dawn Black said the proposal would give the group its own space to offer different sessions for various age groups, activities and interests.

Chairwoman of Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs Dawn Black outside the former Sea Cadets hall in Stonehaven
Chairwoman of Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs Dawn Black outside the former Sea Cadets hall in Stonehaven. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The building has been vacant since the Sea Cadets moved to their new £625,000 base on Marischal Street.

Stonehaven’s Sea Cadets had called the hall home since 1959 but they decided to move after “outgrowing” the High Street location.

Stonehaven’s Sea Cadets hall ‘very expensive’ to convert

The transfer request recently went before the business services committee, for members to decide the building’s fate.

It had previously received the backing of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee back in December.

The former Stonehaven sea cadets youth club hall
The former Sea Cadet Hall in Stonehaven. Image: Dawn Black

The support came despite fears the hall was a “liability” and would be too expensive for the group to run.

Area manager Tim Stephen raised worries that the age, state of repair, design and accessibility of the “iconic” building would hamper the youth club’s renovation efforts.

He added: “This is simply a very expensive building to convert.”

Youth Club offers ‘invaluable’ community service

But Stonehaven councillor Sarah Dickinson urged the group to back the proposal as she said there was a “demand” for youth services in the town.

She also argued the facility would bring “overwhelming social wellbeing benefits” to young people in Stonehaven and the wider area.

Ms Dickinson explained: “Young people can come together and take ownership of this space and take pride in it.”

Four children playing a motion capture video game projected on a screen in a hall
The hall will allow Kincardine and Mearns Youth Club members to take part in various fun activities. Image: Dawn Black

Meanwhile, councillor Gwyneth Petrie noted the decision was “difficult” but felt it was needed to provide a service Aberdeenshire Council currently doesn’t offer.

She said: “What the group wants to take on is substantial but what they provide is invaluable.

“This is community empowerment… 140 kids coming in to get a service we can’t deliver.”

Following a vote, the asset transfer was granted by nine to four.

