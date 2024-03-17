Rolex showroom set to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street as work begins to transform empty shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rolex showroom set to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street as work begins to transform empty shop

The new store is part of Jamieson and Carry's expansion plans on the Granite Mile.

By Ellie Milne
The new Rolex store will open in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The new Rolex store will open in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Renovation works to transform a vacant Union Street unit into a Rolex showroom have begun.

The luxury watch store is scheduled to open in October and is part of Jamieson and Carry’s million-pound Granite Mile expansion.

Hoarding has appeared outside the shop, which will allow the Aberdeen jeweller – the only official Rolex retailer in the north-east- to stock a wider collection.

Boards advertising new Rolex showroom on Union Street
Boards have been installed outside Jamieson and Carry advertising the new Rolex showroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Artist impression of Rolex showroom in Aberdeen
The new area will become home to luxury watch brand Rolex, as shown in the artist impression. Image: Nason Foster Limited.

Jamieson and Carry bought the unit when clothing store AllSaints closed in 2019, but it has remained empty since.

They officially lodged the plans to add two units to its premises last summer, with Rolex to be housed next door to the family-owned and run business.

The refurbishments are the final stages of a two-year plan to “redefine” the business’s presence, which has been supported by Aberdeen City Council’s planning department.

As the Rolex showroom is right next door to the original Jamieson and Carry space, plans show its door will be removed and replaced with a display window.

Rolex showroom ‘underpins Jamieson and Carry’s commitment to Union Street’

All of the windows will be upgraded to improve security of the high-value stock, with a security grille and roller shutters also expected to be added to further protect the building.

Philip Carry, partner at Jamieson and Carry, said: “We are very excited for this next stage of the project to begin.

“The redevelopment of our Union Street presence will see the creation of a new Rolex showroom and underpins our commitment to Union Street and the city.

“This new showroom will significantly increase our Rolex retail area improving the customer experience in-store.”

Jamieson and Carry first partnered with Rolex in the 1930s. The price of a new Rolex watch starts at around £5,000.

In December, Jamieson and Carry opened its Tag Heuer boutique across the road which cemented the “long-standing partnership” of the brands.

Customers described the opening as a “positive” for Union Street and said it was great to see an independent family business investing money in the city centre.

What do you think of a Rolex showroom opening in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments.

Welcome on Union Street? Readers react to plans for new TAG Heuer watch shop in Aberdeen

