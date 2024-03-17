Rolex showroom set to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street as work begins to transform empty shop

Renovation works to transform a vacant Union Street unit into a Rolex showroom have begun.

The luxury watch store is scheduled to open in October and is part of Jamieson and Carry’s million-pound Granite Mile expansion.

Hoarding has appeared outside the shop, which will allow the Aberdeen jeweller – the only official Rolex retailer in the north-east- to stock a wider collection.

Jamieson and Carry bought the unit when clothing store AllSaints closed in 2019, but it has remained empty since.

They officially lodged the plans to add two units to its premises last summer, with Rolex to be housed next door to the family-owned and run business.

The refurbishments are the final stages of a two-year plan to “redefine” the business’s presence, which has been supported by Aberdeen City Council’s planning department.

As the Rolex showroom is right next door to the original Jamieson and Carry space, plans show its door will be removed and replaced with a display window.

Rolex showroom ‘underpins Jamieson and Carry’s commitment to Union Street’

All of the windows will be upgraded to improve security of the high-value stock, with a security grille and roller shutters also expected to be added to further protect the building.

Philip Carry, partner at Jamieson and Carry, said: “We are very excited for this next stage of the project to begin.

“The redevelopment of our Union Street presence will see the creation of a new Rolex showroom and underpins our commitment to Union Street and the city.

“This new showroom will significantly increase our Rolex retail area improving the customer experience in-store.”

Jamieson and Carry first partnered with Rolex in the 1930s. The price of a new Rolex watch starts at around £5,000.

In December, Jamieson and Carry opened its Tag Heuer boutique across the road which cemented the “long-standing partnership” of the brands.

Customers described the opening as a “positive” for Union Street and said it was great to see an independent family business investing money in the city centre.

