Home News Inverness

Popular Skye café Birch set to open in Inverness

The Portree coffee shop is expanding to the Highland capital.

By Louise Glen
Birch will soon be opening its doors in Inverness.
Birch will soon be opening its doors in Inverness. Image: Haim & Awa.

Popular Skye cafe Birch is set to open a new shop in Inverness.

Signs have appeared at their new premises on Inverness High Street, next to Lush.

The unit was formerly Mexican eatery Los Burrito, which closed last year.

A date for opening has not yet been revealed.

Specialist coffee shop and eatery Birch was set up in Portree by Niall Munro in 2020.

A coffee bean roastery was opened in 2021, allowing for a home delivery service for the island-roasted coffee.

Birch Inverness ‘nearly ready to open its doors’

On its Facebook page, Birch wrote: “The weeks are flying by, and the opening of Birch Inverness is getting closer and closer.

“There have been some incredibly talented people helping to bring the new shop together, and it’s nearly ready to open its doors for the first time!

“We can’t wait to share more – keep an eye on our socials to be the first to know.”

Coffee lovers welcomed the news.

Locals looking forward to opening

Jo Riddell wrote on Facebook: “Welcome and wishing you a fantastic season, Inverness needs new places so many visitors now, looking forward to trying your coffee.”

Moira Allardes said: “Hope they do well – far better to have occupied units on the high st than dark empty shops – nothing sadder than a ghost town.”

Local business The Highland Weigh added: “Congratulations, we love great coffee and will be so pleased to call in and say hello.”

Inverness City Bid said in a statement online: “Birch, known for its incredibly popular coffee shop in Skye, will soon be opening a new location on High Street, next to Lush.

“We can’t wait to welcome them soon!”

