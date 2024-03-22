Headteachers ‘giving up hope’ over north-east teaching shortages as probationer programme flounders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Headteachers ‘giving up hope’ over north-east teaching shortages as probationer programme flounders

Aberdeenshire Council is concerned about the ongoing trouble recruiting secondary subject teachers which is reaching "crisis point".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council's director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Darrell Benns
Aberdeenshire Council's director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Darrell Benns

Despairing headteachers have “lost faith” in a struggling scheme aimed at bringing newly qualified staff to Aberdeenshire secondary schools.

Director of education Laurence Findlay made the stark revelation while discussing Aberdeenshire Council’s experience with the Teacher Induction Scheme (TIS), which had been hoped to fill vacancies.

And he admitted the ongoing trouble recruiting secondary subject teachers is reaching “crisis point”.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Across the region, there is a particular shortage of teachers for English, science, technical, maths and home economics.

The issues were brought up as members of the education and children’s services committee discussed an annual report on staffing.

Education director ‘hopeful’ of more more probationers

In the last school year, Aberdeenshire Council made a request for 65 secondary probationers to help fill gaps at schools.

But only 18 were allocated.

And this number dwindled to just 12 after some decided to drop out.

In December Mr Findlay, council leader Gillian Owen and education committee chairman David Keating met with Cabinet Secretary for Education Jenny Gilruth to raise the problem.

During the “positive” meeting it was agreed that some changes would be made this year.

‘Heads are losing faith’

Mr Findlay hopes that this will lead to a “fairer share” of secondary teachers being placed in Aberdeenshire schools for August compared to this year.

School classroom
Teacher shortages could lead to some subjects being removed from the curriculum. Image: Shutterstock

The glimmer of hope comes as school leaders begin to “lose faith”.

He said: “Sadly, some of our secondary head teachers have lost faith in the teacher induction scheme due to recent experience.

“But we have been encouraging them to make requests for newly qualified teachers in the hope that this will result in more probationers being placed.”

This year, Aberdeenshire Council has requested allocation for 44 probational teachers and they are hopeful to meet this figure.

Cabinet secretary ‘aware’ of rural staffing challenges

Mr Findlay told the committee that the council is in “regular dialogue” with the cabinet secretary and her team.

Aberdeenshire’s school parent councils have written to the cabinet secretary to raise their own concerns about staffing levels too.

Pictured is Jennifer Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills of Scotland,
Jennifer Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills of Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Since the meeting late last year, Ms Gilruth has offered to visit the region but a date is still to be decided.

She has also agreed to hold an in-person meeting with worried parents.

Mr Findlay added: “Having previously been a teacher in Moray once upon a time, she’s very much aware of the of the challenges being faced in rural Scotland.”

However, he confirmed that teacher numbers in primary schools continue to be stable.

Secondary teaching posts left unfilled

Meanwhile, the council is continuing to struggle with a high number of advertised teaching posts not being filled.

Teaching numbers across the region were lower in September 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

In some cases, not having enough staff in secondary schools leads to some subjects being removed from the curriculum.

Laurence Findlay pictured at Mintlaw Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Latest figures for January 2024 revealed that 36 posts were advertised for secondary teaching posts, but none of these were filled.

The council has said it will continue to work closely with partners at Aberdeen University to look at what can be done locally to support initial teacher education.

It also hopes to be able to retain probationers who successfully complete their probationary posts in Aberdeenshire.

Teacher shortages leading to ‘inconsistent teaching’

Banchory Academy teacher Billy Bilsland was thankful for the efforts that have been made to push for secondary teachers and more TIS allocation.

He told the meeting: “I think the induction scheme overall has been a hugely positive thing for teachers and bringing new teachers on, we wouldn’t want to see any risk to that.

“The impact of those shortages is huge on teachers’ time to take up the slack and more importantly on pupils and inconsistent teaching.

“We are getting to the point where school curricular models are being decided on staffing shortages rather than learning and teaching.”

All 17 Aberdeenshire secondary schools face teacher ‘crisis’ with Peterhead and Fraserburgh worst hit

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The awards were attended by around 500 people at the Culloden Visitor Centre.,Image Eve Conroy
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: local clubs pick up honours at end of successful week…
RMSpumptools and its top team, led by managing director Doug Harwell, pictured, are at the heart of £90m takeover.
Aberdeen firm RMSpumptools changing hands for £90 million
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047463 Story by Adele Merson Port of Aberdeen, Aberdeen South Harbour, St Fitticks Road, Aberdeen Story on Scottish Secretary Alister Jack visiting Port of Aberdeen. Pictured is Alister Jack being interviewed by Adele Merson Thursday 21st March 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tory Scottish Secretary says English councils are dealing with Raac crisis - and so…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen Picture shows; Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Firm fined £145,000 after worker dies at site of Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
An investigation has been launched after the death in the Longate area of Peterhead. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched after 56-year-old man dies in Peterhead flats
Police car outside Boddam flats
Man in hospital and two arrested after alleged stabbing in Boddam
Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail
Some of the tour operators and golf businesses meeting at Scottish Golf Business Week. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week heads to Aberdeen after successful debut in Inverness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
Peter Thompson, of Aberdeen events venue, P&J Live.
P&J Live chef among winners at big Edinburgh awards bash

Conversation