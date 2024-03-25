Aberdeen Popeyes opening date revealed as punters given chance to win first bite

The opening date for Union Street’s new Popeyes restaurant has been revealed.

The Louisiana-style fried chicken joint is set to open its doors to Aberdeen punters from Monday April 15.

It will be situated at 111-115 Union Street in the former Shoe Zone unit, and will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Takeaway fans have also been given a chance to be the first in the city to taste their “legendary” chicken sandwich.

Those desperate to get the first bite can sign up on their website for a chance to win attendance to the opening event.

Entrants will have to supply their email address, name and date of birth to the restaurant’s website here.

Winning the competition may be chicken fans’ best chance of getting in on opening day as Popeyes expect long queues to form down the Granite Mile.

It is said that customers queued for more than 18 hours to get their hands on a Louisiana Chicken Sandwich at Popeyes’ first Scottish launch in Barrhead last year with customers waiting as early as 7pm the night before.

The news of the opening comes after excitement reached fever pitch when work started on the Union Street branch.

Workers onsite could be seen today preparing the new interior ahead of the official opening.

Union Street is one of two Aberdeen Popeye’s locations

Earlier this year, Popeyes confirmed it will open two different sites in the Granite City.

After the Union Street spot opens, the popular New Orleans fast food joint will focus on a drive-thru location.

Aberdeen City Council gave permission back in October for a branch to open at Wellington Circle in Altens.

The proposal includes the removal of 89 parking spaces to make way for the sit-in and drive-thru restaurant.

A main restaurant building, a drive-thru lane and bespoke parking are all included in the schematics.