Aberdeen Popeyes opening date revealed as punters given chance to win first bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Popeyes opening date revealed as punters given chance to win first bite

The Louisiana-style takeaway has launched a competition for chicken fans to beat the queues as it opens in Union Street.

By Graham Fleming
Popeye's Aberdeen
Aberdeen fried chicken fans do not have long to wait.

The opening date for Union Street’s new Popeyes restaurant has been revealed.

The Louisiana-style fried chicken joint is set to open its doors to Aberdeen punters from Monday April 15.

It will be situated at 111-115 Union Street in the former Shoe Zone unit, and will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Popeyes interior
The Union Street branch may take inspiration from the Barrhead premises. Image: Popeyes.

Takeaway fans have also been given a chance to be the first in the city to taste their “legendary” chicken sandwich.

Those desperate to get the first bite can sign up on their website for a chance to win attendance to the opening event.

Entrants will have to supply their email address, name and date of birth to the restaurant’s website here.

Winning the competition may be chicken fans’ best chance of getting in on opening day as Popeyes expect long queues to form down the Granite Mile.

It is said that customers queued for more than 18 hours to get their hands on a Louisiana Chicken Sandwich at Popeyes’ first Scottish launch in Barrhead last year with customers waiting as early as 7pm the night before.

The opening event at Barrhead near Glasgow last year. Image: Popeyes.

The news of the opening comes after excitement reached fever pitch when work started on the Union Street branch.

Workers onsite could be seen today preparing the new interior ahead of the official opening.

Union Street is one of two Aberdeen Popeye’s locations

Earlier this year, Popeyes confirmed it will open two different sites in the Granite City.

After the Union Street spot opens, the popular New Orleans fast food joint will focus on a drive-thru location.

Punters queued for hours to get a taste of the “legendary” chicken sandwich. Image: Popeyes.

Aberdeen City Council gave permission back in October for a branch to open at Wellington Circle in Altens.

The proposal includes the removal of 89 parking spaces to make way for the sit-in and drive-thru restaurant.

A main restaurant building, a drive-thru lane and bespoke parking are all included in the schematics.

From New Orleans to Aberdeen… Work begins to open Union Street Popeye’s

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stewart Barclay, Turriff man who sent nude images to a child.
Sick serial child predator groped and groomed girls as young as 12 on Snapchat
Image: DC Thomson.
Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car near Crathes
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Caused injury by careless driving on Burnside Drive, Arbroath Picture shows; Humza Hussain. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/03/2024
Pedestrian left with eight broken bones and punctured lung after collision
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Emergency hearing update Picture shows; Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle has taken over the inquiry into Warren Fenty's police custody death. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/family handout Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Missing evidence delays already overdue report into Aberdeen man's police custody death
The Foundry says staff have had to endure "anti-social behaviour" and "clean up toilet mess" after rough sleepers made use of the doorway.
Aberdeen's The Foundry pub blocking off entrance to 'keep rough sleepers out'
Karen Smith, of Business Women Connections Aberdeen.
Meet the owner of Business Women Connections Aberdeen
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Serious crash closed A93 near Crathes
Cameron Parrott, 10, gives a thumbs up as he stands up from within Mini.
In pictures: Aberdeen Mini enthusiasts complete scenic road trip in memory of much loved…
Lynne Duncan, owner of Duncano's restaurant in Westhill spoke of how her business was targeted by around 30 masked youths. Image: Lynne Duncan.
Abuse from masked Westhill youths forces restaurant owner to take a stand
3
The Northern Lights could be visible when darkness falls.
How to see Northern Lights: Aurora to illuminate skies above north and north-east

Conversation