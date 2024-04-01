Strong show of calves on show at Thainstone from the next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong show of calves on show at Thainstone from the next generation

In total, 63 heifers cashed in at 373.2p per kg or £1,841.11 and 21 steers averaged 327.8p or £1,769.52.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall champion from Finn Christie sold for the top price of £4,000.
The overall champion from Finn Christie sold for the top price of £4,000.

Young Farmers from SAYFC’s north region put forward a strong show of calves at the annual overwintering competition at Thainstone Centre.

The show, judged by Derek Nelson from Mains of Lundie, Edzell, was dominated by Garioch member Finn Christie, who also led the trade at £4,000.

It was Keith member Amara Nairn from Upper Clashnoir, Auchnarrow, Ballindalloch, who went on to win the prestigious Calladrum Cup.

She produced the highest margin in both the heifers and steers.

Amara Nairn received £3,500 for her Limousin cross heifer, producing the largest gross margin in the competition.

Her heifer, a 12-month-old Limousin cross bred by RJ Macdonald, 15 Houghharry, North Uist, scaled 522kg and produced a profit of £2,480 over 167 days.

Keith member wins Calladrum Cup

The buyer was Ian Miller of Millers Farms, North Lurg, Midmar.

Amara’s highest margin in the steers was a Limousin cross producing £780 over 167 days kept.

Finn’s champion from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, was a 642kg British Blue cross heifer bred by Mark Munro, Invercharron.

Bought at the Spectacular, this 17-month-old is by Caithness Norsman, bred out of the show winning Limousin cross heifer Eyecandy.

She also sold to Miller Farms.

Finn secures champion and reserve honours

The bullock champion from Finn, a 570kg 13-month-old Limousin cross bred by the Martyns at Wester Bleaton, sold for £2,120 to Lyndsay Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell.

The champion bullock from Finn sold for £2,120

Fellow Garioch member Finlay Hunter of West Cairnhill, Insch, sold the second top price animal at £3,800 for his first prize Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Orkney, this 11-month-old weighing 474kg sold to Miller Farms.

This first prize heifer sold for £3,800

Nairn JAC member and first time exhibitor Bruce Forbes from Little Kildrummie, Nairn, was second in the running for the Calladrum Cup and won the novice award.

His first prize British Blue cross heifer, bred by JS Youngson, Westerton, Cullerlie, produced a £1,280 margin over 139 days.

Scaling 470kg, this 11-month-old sold for £3,400 back to the Youngsons.

Trade reaches £4,000 in the sale ring

Keith and District member, Harvey Stuart of Lettoch Farm, Braes of Glenlivet, won the home-bred championship with his pure-bred Charolais heifer named Tanya.

Scaling 666kg, this 18-month-old heifer is by Harestone Otto, and sold for £3,100 to the Wilkie family, Braigiewell, Echt.

The home-bred champion from Harvey Stuart sold for £3,100.

There was more enjoyment for the Stuart family when brother Jack sold his Limousin cross heifer bred by Ian Grant, Gairloch, for £2,500 back to Mr Grant.

Harvey and Jack’s sister Molly sold at £2,400 for a Limousin cross heifer bred by Brian Buchan, Clinterty, to Kieran Milne, Meikle Rowater, Cornhill, and £2,300 for the second prize winner to the champion.

This was a Limousin cross heifer bred by Michael Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, also bought by Kieran Milne.

