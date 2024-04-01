Strong show of calves on show at Thainstone from the next generation

Young Farmers from SAYFC’s north region put forward a strong show of calves at the annual overwintering competition at Thainstone Centre.

The show, judged by Derek Nelson from Mains of Lundie, Edzell, was dominated by Garioch member Finn Christie, who also led the trade at £4,000.

It was Keith member Amara Nairn from Upper Clashnoir, Auchnarrow, Ballindalloch, who went on to win the prestigious Calladrum Cup.

She produced the highest margin in both the heifers and steers.

Her heifer, a 12-month-old Limousin cross bred by RJ Macdonald, 15 Houghharry, North Uist, scaled 522kg and produced a profit of £2,480 over 167 days.

Keith member wins Calladrum Cup

The buyer was Ian Miller of Millers Farms, North Lurg, Midmar.

Amara’s highest margin in the steers was a Limousin cross producing £780 over 167 days kept.

Finn’s champion from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, was a 642kg British Blue cross heifer bred by Mark Munro, Invercharron.

Bought at the Spectacular, this 17-month-old is by Caithness Norsman, bred out of the show winning Limousin cross heifer Eyecandy.

She also sold to Miller Farms.

Finn secures champion and reserve honours

The bullock champion from Finn, a 570kg 13-month-old Limousin cross bred by the Martyns at Wester Bleaton, sold for £2,120 to Lyndsay Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell.

Fellow Garioch member Finlay Hunter of West Cairnhill, Insch, sold the second top price animal at £3,800 for his first prize Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Orkney, this 11-month-old weighing 474kg sold to Miller Farms.

Nairn JAC member and first time exhibitor Bruce Forbes from Little Kildrummie, Nairn, was second in the running for the Calladrum Cup and won the novice award.

His first prize British Blue cross heifer, bred by JS Youngson, Westerton, Cullerlie, produced a £1,280 margin over 139 days.

Scaling 470kg, this 11-month-old sold for £3,400 back to the Youngsons.

Trade reaches £4,000 in the sale ring

Keith and District member, Harvey Stuart of Lettoch Farm, Braes of Glenlivet, won the home-bred championship with his pure-bred Charolais heifer named Tanya.

Scaling 666kg, this 18-month-old heifer is by Harestone Otto, and sold for £3,100 to the Wilkie family, Braigiewell, Echt.

There was more enjoyment for the Stuart family when brother Jack sold his Limousin cross heifer bred by Ian Grant, Gairloch, for £2,500 back to Mr Grant.

Harvey and Jack’s sister Molly sold at £2,400 for a Limousin cross heifer bred by Brian Buchan, Clinterty, to Kieran Milne, Meikle Rowater, Cornhill, and £2,300 for the second prize winner to the champion.

This was a Limousin cross heifer bred by Michael Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, also bought by Kieran Milne.