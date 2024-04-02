Aberdeen Women to return ‘home’ to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against Montrose

Aberdeen Women are set to return to Pittodrie for the third time when they host Montrose in the SWPL on April 30.

The women’s team have played at the club’s main stadium twice before, having hosted Rangers in March 2022 and Glasgow Women in October 2022.

The 2-0 win over Glasgow Women marked the women’s team’s first-every victory at the stadium, with Nadine Hanssen the first female Dons player to score at Pittodrie.

In their first match – a 2-0 defeat to Rangers – 1,894 fans were in attendance, while 1,652 supporters were in the Main Stand for the clash against Glasgow Women.

Tickets for the SWPL match against the Gables Endies are available to buy now, with admission for under-16s free.

Advanced sale tickets for season ticket holders or AberDNA members cost £6 and tickets for adults are £8, meanwhile, prices for adults on match-day will increase to £10.