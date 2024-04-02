Aberdeen Women to return ‘home’ to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women to return ‘home’ to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against Montrose

The Dons will host Montrose on April 30.

By Sophie Goodwin
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women are set to return to Pittodrie for the third time when they host Montrose in the SWPL on April 30.

The women’s team have played at the club’s main stadium twice before, having hosted Rangers in March 2022 and Glasgow Women in October 2022.

The 2-0 win over Glasgow Women marked the women’s team’s first-every victory at the stadium, with Nadine Hanssen the first female Dons player to score at Pittodrie.

In their first match – a 2-0 defeat to Rangers – 1,894 fans were in attendance, while 1,652 supporters were in the Main Stand for the clash against Glasgow Women.

Nadine Hanssen scored the first-ever Aberdeen Women goal at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Tickets for the SWPL match against the Gables Endies are available to buy now, with admission for under-16s free.

Advanced sale tickets for season ticket holders or AberDNA members cost £6 and tickets for adults are £8, meanwhile, prices for adults on match-day will increase to £10.

