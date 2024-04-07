Heavy rain forecast to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues warning

Heavy and persistent rain is forecast to hit Aberdeenshire at the start of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers Aberdeen and much of the Shire.

It will come into effect at 1am on Tuesday with the wet weather expected to last until at least 6pm.

Residents have been warned up to 60mm of rain could fall in some locations which could cause transport disruption and flooding.

Areas which are part of the warning include Stonehaven, Inverurie, Ballater, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff.

It also extends south across Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde and the Borders.

Rain warning in Aberdeenshire

Spray and flooding could lead to challenging driving conditions and changes to public transport.

Meanwhile, homes and businesses could experience power cuts and potential damage.

The warning states: “Rain will develop across parts of Scotland overnight Monday into Tuesday before clearing away into the North Sea on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“There is a chance that this rain could be heavy and persistent, with some areas seeing 20-40 mm of rain, and a slight chance one or two spots could see 50-60 mm.

“Given the saturated ground in this region following recent heavy rainfall, the rainfall totals quoted above have the potential to cause greater impacts than would be typical.”

Flood warnings remain in place

The weather warning has been issued in the aftermath of Storm Kathleen which has brought strong winds across the UK this weekend.

The strongest gusts of 101mph were recorded at the summit of Cairngorm in the Scottish Highlands.

A number of flood alerts and warnings are still in place across the north and north-east.

Those who live in the Western Isles and Orkney have been told to prepare for potential flooding on low lying land.

High tide will arrive in Stonehaven just after midday where a flood warning also remains in place, with the beachfront Cowie Promenade and Boatie Row at risk of flooding.