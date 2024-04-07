Heavy rain forecast to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain forecast to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues warning

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Tuesday.

By Ellie Milne
Cars driving through surface water
Heavy rain is expected to cause poor driving conditions and travel disruption. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Heavy and persistent rain is forecast to hit Aberdeenshire at the start of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers Aberdeen and much of the Shire.

It will come into effect at 1am on Tuesday with the wet weather expected to last until at least 6pm.

Residents have been warned up to 60mm of rain could fall in some locations which could cause transport disruption and flooding.

Areas which are part of the warning include Stonehaven, Inverurie, Ballater, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff.

It also extends south across Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde and the Borders.

Map showing areas affected by weather warning
The warning covers a large part of Aberdeenshire. Image: Met Office.

Rain warning in Aberdeenshire

Spray and flooding could lead to challenging driving conditions and changes to public transport.

Meanwhile, homes and businesses could experience power cuts and potential damage.

The warning states: “Rain will develop across parts of Scotland overnight Monday into Tuesday before clearing away into the North Sea on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“There is a chance that this rain could be heavy and persistent, with some areas seeing 20-40 mm of rain, and a slight chance one or two spots could see 50-60 mm.

“Given the saturated ground in this region following recent heavy rainfall, the rainfall totals quoted above have the potential to cause greater impacts than would be typical.”

Flood warnings remain in place

Flooding along River Dee in Aberdeen
Flooding along the River Dee near Riverside Drive in October last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The weather warning has been issued in the aftermath of Storm Kathleen which has brought strong winds across the UK this weekend.

The strongest gusts of 101mph were recorded at the summit of Cairngorm in the Scottish Highlands.

A number of flood alerts and warnings are still in place across the north and north-east.

Those who live in the Western Isles and Orkney have been told to prepare for potential flooding on low lying land.

High tide will arrive in Stonehaven just after midday where a flood warning also remains in place, with the beachfront Cowie Promenade and Boatie Row at risk of flooding.

‘Possible danger to life’: Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands

