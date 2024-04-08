Paul Third: Can Caley Thistle pull off the great escape?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Can Caley Thistle pull off the great escape?

A first home league win in almost five months has given Inverness a glimmer of hope in their bid to avoid a relegation play-off.

Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath.
Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Caley Thistle cannot squander their late chance after putting their Championship survival hopes back in their own hands.

The campaign started with so much hope and expectation following last season’s run to the Scottish Cup final.

But that hope has been replaced by a flirtation with League One which has gone on far too long for anyone at Caledonian Stadium’s liking.

Saturday’s 2-1 win against bottom club Arbroath all but consigned the Red Lichties to relegation.

Jim McIntyre’s side are 12 points behind with four games remaining, but their goal difference is inferior by a whopping 37 goals.

Farewell Lichties – maybe we’ll see you fight your way back next season.

Fight to avoid the play-offs is intensifying

Caley Thistle striker Alex Samuel. Image: SNS.

Alex Samuel’s goal 10 minutes from time was crucial on three fronts for Caley Thistle.

It gave Inverness their first home win in the league in almost five months and ensured the lingering doubt of automatic relegation was extinguished in the process.

But most importantly, league leaders Dundee United helped Caley Jags put their Championship fate back in their own hands with a 5-0 win at Queen’s Park.

The gap between ninth-place Inverness, who occupy the play-off spot, and the eighth-placed Spiders is now down to one point with four games remaining.

Queen’s Park can still point to the fact their destiny is in their own hands, too – but make no mistake, this weekend’s meeting of the two at Hampden Park is going to be the biggest game of the season for Duncan Ferguson’s side.

Unlike League One-bound Arbroath, Caley Thistle’s goal difference is favourable against their two nearest rivals.

They are 11 goals better off than the Spiders and seventh-placed Ayr United, who are three points clear of Duncan Ferguson’s side.

Scott Brown’s Ayr side have the advantage of having a game in hand, which they will play on Tuesday against sixth-placed Greenock Morton.

A win for the Honest Men in that one will ensure they leapfrog the Ton.

That’s how tight it is in the race to avoid the play-off spot in ninth – five points separating four teams.

Run-in promises to be fraught for Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Image: SNS.

But eighth will do for the Highlanders and a win for Caley Thistle in Glasgow this weekend would be huge psychologically.

If they can pick up three points on the road, which has been easier to do than in front of their home support in the Highlands, they will be in the driving seat.

But the path to Championship survival remains fraught with danger.

Following this weekend’s game, Inverness will host title-challengers Raith Rovers, travel to East End Park to face promotion play-off contenders Dunfermline, before a potential final day of drama on Friday, May 3, when they welcome Morton to Caledonian Stadium.

Adding to the degree of difficulty for Caley Jags is the knowledge all three of the teams above them – Ayr, Queen’s Park and Morton – have all still to play the relegated Red Lichties in the run-in.

Perhaps the pressure will be off Arbroath, and they can take points from teams above them – Inverness will certainly be hoping so.

But whatever happens, Caley Thistle are the team with it all to do in the final four games of the season.

Conversation