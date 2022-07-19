‘Even after she is gone, her memory lives on’: Rooftop garden created in memory of Aberdeen stalwart Angela Joss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“When you think of bees, you think of Angela Joss – it’s inevitable”.

With a heartfelt tribute to her mum, Megan Joyce cut the bee-themed ribbon to a new “colourful and buzzing” rooftop garden dedicated to the Aberdeen community stalwart.

The Green and Bee garden, at the Trinity Shopping Centre, commemorates Mrs Joss’ passion and devotion to making the city a better place for everyone.

Mrs Joss, who was the driving force behind countless of projects in the city and a leading light in the lives of many, died unexpectedly last October.

First initiated as a beekeeping project with two hives set up in the space, the idea “grew arms and legs” to become a “beautiful and peaceful” garden for vulnerable people and socially excluded groups.

Trinity Shopping Centre general manager Linda Stewart said: “The garden is in tribute to Angela Joss and all the hard work she put into the community.

“It’s lovely to have it open after all this hard work and I look forward to utilising it. It’s a beautiful and peaceful place – just somewhere you’d want to escape.

“She was a colourful person and I hope this garden really reflects her personality.”

Angela Joss’ passion and spirit lives on

Led by Mrs Joss’ own company Green and Bee, the garden was developed in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired.

Adding a special touch to the “stunning space”, members of the Graffitti Granarchists – another group set up by Mrs Joss – have painted the walls in colourful murals reflecting her beaming personality.

Miss Joyce, who has now taken over her mother’s Green and Bee company as a managing director, said she was touched to see this project come to fruition.

“It’s a lasting representation of our mum,” she said.

“And it means a lot to us, because it’s everything that she stood for and that she was passionate about.

“It’s inspiring and heartwarming knowing that there are so many people who would do all of this for her.

“I feel very proud – but very proud for everyone else. It’s a Green and Bee garden, but there have been so many people who worked so hard to build this amazing garden from nothing.

“You come here and you know that she is still here with us, you know that her influence on people carries on.”

Mrs Joss’ son, Jacob, added: “It’s lovely to see that even after mum is gone, the memory of her lives on.

“Places like this garden – that offer vitality and a new lease of life to the community – shows you that her passion and her spirit still comes through the community and through everyone who continues to work hard for her cause.

“It’s brilliant to see that passion in people doing something bigger than themselves.”