Delight as Pennan Inn owners announce reopening date

Delighted fans of the Pennan Inn have shared their joy at the planned reopening of the village pub – made famous in the iconic film Local Hero.

In a post on Facebook, owner Peter Simpson said he is “testing the waters” by reopening the pub for meals on Friday and Saturday nights.

The first night will be April 26.

The Pennan Inn was made famous in 1983 after the building and the distinctive telephone box opposite it were featured in the smash hit.

In the decades since, it has become a regular pilgrimage for fans and even today the village still benefits from a booming tourist trade.

The limited company that ran the Pennan Inn was dissolved in 2019, and despite being on the market for sale, is being reopened by its existing owners.

The six-bedded property is being marketed for £350,000.

Peter wrote on Facebook: “I’m filled with joy to announce that the Pennan Inn is reopening for meals on 26th April, 2024!

“It’s been too long, and I’m eager to open my doors and to you once again.”

The hotel was opened in 2020 with new operators, but the couple felt “unwelcomed” by locals, and left in January this year.

Peter continued: “To ensure everyone has the best experience, booking is essential for dining with us.

Pennan Inn will reopen to the delight of the village and Local Hero fans

“As I dip my toes back into the waters of hospitality, I will initially be open every Friday and Saturday evening.

“This period will be my way of testing the waters, with the hope of expanding the days of operation based on how things go.”

Peter confirmed with the Press and Journal that he was the one reopening the hotel made famous by the Local Hero.

He added: “This venture is not just a business to me; it’s a passion and a community hub.”

He said that the people who supported him were “the backbone of the business”.

He asked anyone planning to visit the hotel to book a table.

He said: ” Your encouragement, love, and patronage mean everything to me.

Looking forward to seeing you soon.”

‘Fantastic news’

On social media, fans of the pub were delighted.

One wrote: “Great to hear lang may it stay in business it will bring the Pennan village into good grace.”

Another said: “Fantastic news.. every small community needs a focal point… good luck and hope everything works out well.”

A former fan of the Pennan Inn promised to try out the new menu saying: “Welcome back! One of the best family meals I ever had was here, we shall come visit in July.”

And another punter was grateful it was opening its doors again: “Thank goodness it’s being used again for the purpose it was built for. I’m sure it will be a great success.”