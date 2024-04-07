Delight as Pennan Inn owners announce reopening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Delight as Pennan Inn owners announce reopening date

Pennan Inn, made famous by iconic Scottish film Local Hero, will reopen for meals on April 26.

By Louise Glen
Pennan Inn
The Pennan Inn is to be reopened by some very familiar faces. Image: Duncan Brown/DC Thomson.

Delighted fans of the Pennan Inn have shared their joy at the planned reopening of the village pub – made famous in the iconic film Local Hero.

In a post on Facebook, owner Peter Simpson said he is “testing the waters” by reopening the pub for meals on Friday and Saturday nights.

The first night will be April 26.

The Pennan Inn was made famous in 1983 after the building and the distinctive telephone box opposite it were featured in the smash hit.

In the decades since, it has become a regular pilgrimage for fans and even today the village still benefits from a booming tourist trade.

James Simpson in front of the Pennan Inn.
Owner of the Pennan Inn, Peter Simpson. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The limited company that ran the Pennan Inn was dissolved in 2019, and despite being on the market for sale, is being reopened by its existing owners.

The six-bedded property is being marketed for £350,000.

Peter wrote on Facebook: “I’m filled with joy to announce that the Pennan Inn is reopening for meals on 26th April, 2024!

“It’s been too long, and I’m eager to open my doors and to you once again.”

The hotel was opened in 2020 with new operators, but the couple felt “unwelcomed” by locals, and left in January this year.

Peter continued: “To ensure everyone has the best experience, booking is essential for dining with us.

Pennan Inn will reopen to the delight of the village and Local Hero fans

“As I dip my toes back into the waters of hospitality, I will initially be open every Friday and Saturday evening.

“This period will be my way of testing the waters, with the hope of expanding the days of operation based on how things go.”

Peter confirmed with the Press and Journal that he was the one reopening the hotel made famous by the Local Hero.

He added: “This venture is not just a business to me; it’s a passion and a community hub.”

He said that the people who supported him were “the backbone of the business”.

He asked anyone planning to visit the hotel to book a table.

He said: ” Your encouragement, love, and patronage mean everything to me.
Looking forward to seeing you soon.”

‘Fantastic news’

On social media, fans of the pub were delighted.

One wrote: “Great to hear lang may it stay in business it will bring the Pennan village into good grace.”

Another said: “Fantastic news.. every small community needs a focal point… good luck and hope everything works out well.”

A former fan of the Pennan Inn promised to try out the new menu saying: “Welcome back! One of the best family meals I ever had was here, we shall come visit in July.”

And another punter was grateful it was opening its doors again: “Thank goodness it’s being used again for the purpose it was built for. I’m sure it will be a great success.”

 

 

 

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral
EDIT in Bon Accord
EDIT: North-east artists and makers celebrated as lifestyle shop opens at new location
Emily McDonald CCTV image
Police believe missing Emily McDonald may have travelled to Aberdeen or Peterhead
Police car and officers outside Central Bar in Aberdeen
Man, 44, in hospital following early morning 'disturbance' on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen
Former pupil Kirstin Gilbert with actor Dougray Scott and the Robert Gordon's College Pipe band
Hollywood star joins Aberdeen school pipe band in New York Tartan Day Parade
Cars driving through surface water
Heavy rain forecast to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues warning
Volunteers of the second-hand shoppie in Methlick. Image: Sarah Mackie.
Second-hand shoppie reopens in Methlick following local demand
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack
Aberdeen University principal George Boyne.
In the eye of the storm: Principal George Boyne opens up on battle to…