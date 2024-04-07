Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann frustrated at managerial uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann frustrated at managerial uncertainty

Defender Gartenmann believes Aberdeen did enough to get an 'ugly win' against the Premiership's bottom side Livingston.

By Sean Wallace
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14388030fa) Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen In action.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann admits he is frustrated by the ongoing managerial uncertainty at the club.

The Pittodrie board have yet to appoint a permanent manager more than two months since axeing Barry Robson on January 31.

Secured on loan last summer, Gartenmann has already played under three Aberdeen bosses – Robson and interim managers Peter Leven and Neil Warnock.

Warnock quit the role after only 33 days and Leven, who led the Dons in a 0-0 draw at Livingston, is in his second spell in interim charge in two months.

As the hunt for a new manager drags on, the stalemate at Livingston condemned Aberdeen to finish the season in the Premiership bottom six.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.

Gartenmann said: “It is frustrating not having that certainty.

“Of course it is difficult – but many of us have been in similar situations so we know what it is like.

“So we should be able to cope with that.

“We are still relatively comfortable training every week and playing with the team and the staff we have now.

“We have Peter in charge, who knows us all and has been with us the whole season. He knows every single one of our qualities.

“Peter knows the whole team and he knows how to get the best out of us.”

Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen and Tete Yengi of Livingston in action. Image: Shutterstock
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen and Tete Yengi of Livingston in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Players must back board’s decision

Aberdeen’s hierarchy continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities, but Elsborg boss Jimmy Thelin remains a top target.

It is understood a potential option would be to wait until the summer for the new manager to arrive.

Leven recently confirmed he is ready to remain in charge for the remainder of the season if required.

Gartenmann insists the squad must be fully behind any decision made by the Pittodrie hierarchy.

Asked about Leven potentially managing until the end of the season, Gartenmann said: “If that’s what they are going to do, we are totally fine with that.

“It’s important that whatever decision the club decides to make, we are behind it.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven looks dejected during a 0-0 draw at bottom club Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven looks dejected during a 0-0 draw at bottom club Livingston. Image: SNS.

“Because if half of the team are now and half aren’t, then you are going to have half of the team thinking we are going to be playing football in a certain way. And the other half playing in another way.

“What is important right now is that, whoever is in charge – and if it is Peter – every single one of us plays the way he wants us to.”

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen has his shot saved by Shamal George of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen has his shot saved by Shamal George of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Gartenmann on past experience of managerial upheaval

Secured on a season-long loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland, the defender is no stranger to managerial upheaval.

Gartenmann played just one game for Midtjylland before Bo Henriksen was sacked in August 2022.

Henrik Jensen was placed in interim charge for a month until Albert Capellas was appointed.

Capellas was then axed in March 2023, with Thomas Thomasberg taking over.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett (L) and Livingston's Michael Devlin in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett (L) and Livingston’s Michael Devlin in action. Image: SNS.

He said: “I must have had six or seven managers for the past two seasons.

“It has been managers in and out, in and out, in and out.

“I’m not the most experienced of guys, but even I know that you get used to it.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara after scoring late on - only for the goal to be disallowed. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara after scoring late on – only for the goal to be disallowed. Image: SNS.

‘We did enough to get the ugly win’

Aberdeen were gunning for a third successive Premiership win for the first time this season when facing Livingston.

The Dons were denied a dramatic late winner against the top-flight’s bottom club.

A Bojan Miovski goal in the 89th minute was chalked off for offside on Angus MacDonald following a VAR review.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS.

Gartenmann, 27, said: “I am always going to say I didn’t think it was off, but I haven’t seen it back so I wouldn’t know.

“It feels like these situations have been against us this season.

“We have had a lot of it where it is an inch or two. But that’s also why we are in the position we are in and why some of the other teams in a better position.

“It wasn’t a beautiful game and it was never going to be a beautiful game.

“As in so many times this season, it’s the small percentages and margins we need to get us over the line.

“We felt like we did enough to get the ugly win here and that’s what we need at the moment – the three points.

“It was a clean sheet and seven points from the last three games, so we move on.”

 

