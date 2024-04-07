Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seriously injured climber ‘would not be here’ without help from Orkney lifeboat rescue crew

After falling onto rocks and into the freezing cold seas around Orkney, Louise Houghton from Wigan was found going in and out of consciousness.

By Louise Glen
Louise Houghton had to be rescued from the sea near Orkney.
Louise was rescued after falling from rocks in Orkney. Image: RNLI/PA Wire.

An injured climber – who was not able to stand for 12 weeks after falling from the Yesnaby cliffs – has praised the RNLI in Orkney for saving her life.

After falling onto rocks and into the freezing cold North Sea, Louise Houghton from Wigan suffered a broken back, arm, pelvis and both her feet.

Louise has praised the RNLI and urged people to take part in the charity’s annual Mayday Mile fundraising campaign.

Louise was visiting the islands in May 2022 with friends after travelling to the islands with friends.

On the first day of the trip, Louise and her friends had planned to visit the Old Man Of Hoy, but due to poor weather, they decided to go abseiling instead on Yesnaby cliffs.

When she jumped off the cliff, the anchor tethers the abseiler to the cliff edge failed, and Ms Houghton fell into the rocks below before plummeting into the sea.

Acting quickly her friends were then able to pull her out.

‘It all happened so quickly’

Louise said: “I remember falling, and then being pulled out of the water by my friends.

“It all happened so quickly”.

Louise Houghton was rescued after she fell into the sea near Orkney
Louise Houghton holding a t-shirt made ahead of a 10k race to raise money for the RNLI. Image: PA/ RNLI

After being pulled from the water, she said: “I remember passers-by at the top of the cliff throwing down their coats in an attempt to keep me warm, but I remember feeling hot.

“My vision began to go blurry, but I also felt a wave of adrenaline and started chatting to my friends.”

RNLI volunteers soon arrived to treat Louise at the scene.

Among them was Peter Mackay, who has volunteered with Stromness RNLI for 11 years, said that although she was conscious at first, she appeared to be deteriorating quickly.

He said: “I had to make a decision as Louise was slipping in and out of consciousness.

“I made an initial assessment and requested another crew member came to help me put her on a stretcher, and then transfer her to the all-weather lifeboat”.

Ms Houghton was transferred over to the Stromness RNLI all-weather lifeboat and was then winched by a coastguard helicopter to be transferred to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall.

Mr Mackay said: “I had to stay on the rocks while they transferred Louise to the lifeboat, but when she arrived, the crew didn’t think she was still with us.

“Fortunately, she regained consciousness and left with the coastguard helicopter. She definitely left in a better way then how we found her”.

Louise Houghton is encouraging others to get outside to raise money for the RNLI.
Louise Houghton is encouraging others to get outside to raise money for the RNLI. RNLI/PA Wire.

Four months in hospital

Louise spent four months in hospital following the accident.

She said: “I broke my left arm, my back in multiple places, my pelvis and both my feet.

“I wasn’t allowed to stand for 12 weeks until I could weight bear.

“I needed extra care and was placed on a rehab ward.

“My whole life changed in an instant.

“I went from being active and outdoorsy, to not being able to stand for 12 weeks.

“It was both physically and mentally challenging, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends.

“I also can’t forget about the amazing RNLI volunteers who came to my rescue, without them, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Ms Houghton later met with the RNLI crew to express her gratitude.

She said: “It was amazing to meet the crew who rescued me that day and say thank you to them.

Louise Houghton wemt back to Orkeny to tahnk RNLI volunteers.
Louise wemt back to Orkeny to tahnk RNLI volunteers. Image: Richard Clubley/RNLI/PA Wire.

“They chatted me through the rescue and told me things I didn’t remember from that day.”

She later ran a 5k and a 10k race to raise money for the RNLI.

She said: “The volunteer crew saved my life that day, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Today, the RNLI said 1,251 rescue lifeboats were despatched in Scotland during 2023. That’s an increase of 12% when compared with the previous year.

Mayday Mile fundraiser

Crews from 46 lifeboat stations saved 15 lives in Scotland in 2023.

The RNLI is now asking for supporters for its Mayday Mile fundraiser, an initiative where supporters can travel a mile each day throughout May to raise money for the lifeboat service.

Jill Hepburn, head of region for the RNLI in Scotland, says: “Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water.

“Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.

“As a charity we rely on the support and generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday.

