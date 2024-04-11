First look at Aberdeen Popeyes as we get hands on in Union Street’s most anticipated takeaway

Aberdeen’s first Popeyes is set to open on Monday, and we went in early to answer all the questions that excited fans may have ahead of the opening.

The team at Union Street’s latest restaurant invited the Press and Journal in today as we got hands on in the Louisiana-style kitchen.

In addition to making our own chicken sandwich, we spoke directly with the team to answer all the questions the people of Aberdeen may have.

We touched on opening times, delivery options and vegetarian menu items that Aberdonians can enjoy from next week.

So, without further ado, here is everything we learned and that readers need to know about Popeyes chicken ahead of Monday’s opening.

Where is it?

Aberdeen’s Popeyes is located on 111-115 Union Street, Aberdeen.

The Louisiana-style fried chicken joint will be situated in the former Shoe Zone unit, in between McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

What are the store’s opening hours?

Popeyes Union Street will be opening from 11am to 10pm on opening day on Monday April 15.

Afterwards, the store will operate between 8am and 10pm.

Can I get Popeyes delivered in Aberdeen?

Yes, you can use online delivery services to get chicken sandwiches sent straight to your door.

Deliveroo and Just Eat can both be called upon when you aren’t able to get into the city centre.

So, how does Popeyes famous chicken sandwich hold up?

We managed to get hands on in the kitchen on our visit to the new Union Street restaurant.

Under the guidance of Popeyes staff, We were able to make our very own chicken sandwich.

We also had a taste and can confirm that their famous fried chicken sandwich lived up to the hype.

The freshly made crispy batter combined with their special Louisiana sauce made for a delightful bite.

You can find a more detailed review of the food on offer at Popeye’s by clicking here, as our resident food and drink reporter Karla Sinclair ran the rule over the full menu.

What are the three things you must try at Popeyes?

Everyone knows that the famous chicken sandwich is usually first pick when guests stroll up to Popeyes.

However, what are the other options when customers are in the mood for something different?

We asked the team on Union Street what they recommended at these are the results:

Spicy chicken wrap

When the standard chicken sandwich isn’t cutting it, the Aberdeen team recommend the spicy chicken wrap.

Coming in a variety of different meal options, this item is a go to for something different.

Chicken tenders and fries

Appearing on the saver menu, chicken tenders also come recommended.

Starting at only £2.99 for a meal with chips, this could be perfect for those hungry on a budget.

American Biscuit

Maybe not familiar to those in Scotland, the American biscuit is somewhat like a scone but saltier.

Perfect for breakfast, it can be ordered with a variety of toppings such as Nutella and jam.

What is the most expensive item?

For those looking to treat themselves after Monday’s opening – the team told us what you can expect from the most expensive item on the menu.

Coming in at the most dear is the Buffalo ranch sandwich, which comes in at £9.25 in a regular meal, and £10.25 in a large.

What is the cheapest item?

For those on a budget, we were advised that the chicken tenders were the way to go.

Two chicken tenders and fries will only set you back £2.99.

Are there vegetarian and/or gluten free options?

It may be famous for its Louisiana style fried chicken but some also wonder what the vegetarian and gluten free options are at Popeyes.

Veggies will be glad to see their creole red bean sandwich does not contain any traces of meat. It’s described as an “100% plant-based red bean patty with lettuce, tomato, fresh pickles and vegan mayo in a soft bun.

Unfortunately however, there is less variety of gluten free options available.

Only sides are listed as gluten free, and include include their cajun rice, red rice and beans, coleslaw, and corn on the cob.