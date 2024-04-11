First look at Aberdeen Popeyes as we get hands on in Union Street’s most anticipated takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look at Aberdeen Popeyes as we get hands on in Union Street’s most anticipated takeaway

Everything you need to about Aberdeen's first Popeyes restaurant as opening times, prices and menu revealed.

By Graham Fleming
We got inside for a sneak peek at the new Popeyes restaurant in Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
We got inside for a sneak peek at the new Popeyes restaurant in Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s first Popeyes is set to open on Monday, and we went in early to answer all the questions that excited fans may have ahead of the opening.

The team at Union Street’s latest restaurant invited the Press and Journal in today as  we got hands on in the Louisiana-style kitchen.

In addition to making our own chicken sandwich, we spoke directly with the team to answer all the questions the people of Aberdeen may have.

The new team set up in Aberdeen’s first Popeyes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

We touched on opening times, delivery options and vegetarian menu items that Aberdonians can enjoy from next week.

So, without further ado, here is everything we learned and that readers need to know about Popeyes chicken ahead of Monday’s opening.

Where is it?

Aberdeen’s Popeyes is located on 111-115 Union Street, Aberdeen.

The Louisiana-style fried chicken joint will be situated in the former Shoe Zone unit, in between McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

Popeyes is opening soon in Union Street in the former Shoe Zone unit.

What are the store’s opening hours?

Popeyes Union Street will be opening from 11am to 10pm on opening day on Monday April 15.

Afterwards, the store will operate between 8am and 10pm.

Can I get Popeyes delivered in Aberdeen?

Yes, you can use online delivery services to get chicken sandwiches sent straight to your door.

Deliveroo and Just Eat can both be called upon when you aren’t able to get into the city centre.

Are you excited to try their famous sandwich once it opens on Monday? Image: Popeyes.

So, how does Popeyes famous chicken sandwich hold up?

We managed to get hands on in the kitchen on our visit to the new Union Street restaurant.

Under the guidance of Popeyes staff, We were able to make our very own chicken sandwich.

We also had a taste and can confirm that their famous fried chicken sandwich lived up to the hype.

The freshly made crispy batter combined with their special Louisiana sauce made for a delightful bite.

You can find a more detailed review of the food on offer at Popeye’s by clicking here, as our resident food and drink reporter Karla Sinclair ran the rule over the full menu.

Andy and Karla gave their verdict on the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What are the three things you must try at Popeyes?

Everyone knows that the famous chicken sandwich is usually first pick when guests stroll up to Popeyes.

However, what are the other options when customers are in the mood for something different?

We asked the team on Union Street what they recommended at these are the results:

  • Spicy chicken wrap

When the standard chicken sandwich isn’t cutting it, the Aberdeen team recommend the spicy chicken wrap.

Coming in a variety of different meal options, this item is a go to for something different.

We got inside for a sneak peek at the new Popeyes restaurant in Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
  • Chicken tenders and fries

Appearing on the saver menu, chicken tenders also come recommended.

Starting at only £2.99 for a meal with chips, this could be perfect for those hungry on a budget.

  • American Biscuit

Maybe not familiar to those in Scotland, the American biscuit is somewhat like a scone but saltier.

Perfect for breakfast, it can be ordered with a variety of toppings such as Nutella and jam.

The new location offers colourful decor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is the most expensive item?

For those looking to treat themselves after Monday’s opening – the team told us what you can expect from the most expensive item on the menu.

Coming in at the most dear is the Buffalo ranch sandwich, which comes in at £9.25 in a regular meal, and £10.25 in a large.

What is the cheapest item?

For those on a budget, we were advised that the chicken tenders were the way to go.

Two chicken tenders and fries will only set you back £2.99.

The self-service machines at the new Popeyes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are there vegetarian and/or gluten free options?

It may be famous for its Louisiana style fried chicken but some also wonder what the vegetarian and gluten free options are at Popeyes.

Veggies will be glad to see their creole red bean sandwich does not contain any traces of meat. It’s described as an “100% plant-based red bean patty with lettuce, tomato, fresh pickles and vegan mayo in a soft bun.

Unfortunately however, there is less variety of gluten free options available.

Only sides are listed as gluten free, and include include their cajun rice, red rice and beans, coleslaw, and corn on the cob.

Is Popeyes worth the hype? We try 6 menu items ahead of its launch in Aberdeen

