Missing teenager may have travelled to the north-east

A large-scale search has been launched to trace a missing teenager who may have travelled to the north-east.

Jordan Wright was last seen in the Paisley area at around 6pm on Thursday.

The 14-year-old is known to frequent the Aberdeenshire area, so it is thought he may have travelled north.

Today, police from both the north-east and Renfrewshire & Inverclyde districts are joining forces to locate Jordan.

Officers have shared an image of him on social media to aid with their enquiries.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a Nike grey hoodie with a zip, cream jogging trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0087 of April 12.