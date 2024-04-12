Conor Gethins confirms commitment to Clachnacuddin after speculation about Nairn County return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conor Gethins confirms commitment to Clachnacuddin after speculation about Nairn County return

Wee County boss Steven Mackay is stepping down after their last game of the season against Huntly.

By Callum Law
Conor Gethins says he's committed to Clachnacuddin.
Conor Gethins says he's committed to Clachnacuddin.

Clachnacuddin player-manager Conor Gethins has reaffirmed his commitment to the Lilywhites and moved to end speculation linking him with a return to former club Nairn County.

Wee County boss Steven Mackay will step down after they conclude their Breedon Highland League campaign against Huntly at Christie Park tomorrow.

Across two spells as a player, Gethins was with Nairn for seven years and netted 209 goals.

He also expressed an interest in becoming manager when Mackay was appointed in October 2022.

Since news of Mackay’s impending departure broke on Wednesday, there has been suggestions Gethins – who has been manager at Grant Street Park since October last year – could return to Nairn.

But the Irishman insists he has no interest in leaving Clach.

Gethins said: “My full focus and attention is on Clach. We’ve been busy trying to get things in place for next season and I think we’ve made good progress in that regard.

“Clach showed faith, belief and trust in me to try to push the club forward and I’m really enjoying the challenge of trying to do that.

“I’ll be at Clach next season trying to do that.”

Successful stint for Mackay

During his tenure, Mackay led Nairn to a seventh-placed finish last season, while they are sitting eighth this term.

He also guided the Wee County to their first silverware since 2012 by winning the North of Scotland Cup in November.

The Press and Journal understands it is not yet decided whether assistant manager David Hind and coach Brian Macleod will remain at Nairn.

However, it is believed a new manager could be appointed quite quickly with the Station Park board analysing possible candidates.

Nairn County vice-chairman Ken Loades.

Nairn vice-chairman Ken Loades said: “I’d like to personally thank for Steven for the job he’s done. He’s done a world of good with the first-team squad and developing the team we have.

“We’re assessing our options and speaking to some people. The person that comes on board will be fully aware of the position of the club and of what our ambitions are moving forward.”

