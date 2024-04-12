Conor Gethins confirms commitment to Clachnacuddin after speculation about Nairn County return

Clachnacuddin player-manager Conor Gethins has reaffirmed his commitment to the Lilywhites and moved to end speculation linking him with a return to former club Nairn County.

Wee County boss Steven Mackay will step down after they conclude their Breedon Highland League campaign against Huntly at Christie Park tomorrow.

Across two spells as a player, Gethins was with Nairn for seven years and netted 209 goals.

He also expressed an interest in becoming manager when Mackay was appointed in October 2022.

Since news of Mackay’s impending departure broke on Wednesday, there has been suggestions Gethins – who has been manager at Grant Street Park since October last year – could return to Nairn.

But the Irishman insists he has no interest in leaving Clach.

Gethins said: “My full focus and attention is on Clach. We’ve been busy trying to get things in place for next season and I think we’ve made good progress in that regard.

“Clach showed faith, belief and trust in me to try to push the club forward and I’m really enjoying the challenge of trying to do that.

“I’ll be at Clach next season trying to do that.”

Successful stint for Mackay

During his tenure, Mackay led Nairn to a seventh-placed finish last season, while they are sitting eighth this term.

He also guided the Wee County to their first silverware since 2012 by winning the North of Scotland Cup in November.

The Press and Journal understands it is not yet decided whether assistant manager David Hind and coach Brian Macleod will remain at Nairn.

However, it is believed a new manager could be appointed quite quickly with the Station Park board analysing possible candidates.

Nairn vice-chairman Ken Loades said: “I’d like to personally thank for Steven for the job he’s done. He’s done a world of good with the first-team squad and developing the team we have.

“We’re assessing our options and speaking to some people. The person that comes on board will be fully aware of the position of the club and of what our ambitions are moving forward.”