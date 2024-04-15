Three men due in court following armed robbery and police chase in Aberdeen

Three men are due to appear in court following an armed robbery in which a vehicle was stolen and later chased through Aberdeen.

The robbery occurred on Friday on Rowan Road in the Ashgrove area of the city.

Police confirmed a bladed weapon was used and that a mobile phone, cash and a vehicle were taken.

Officers eventually traced the car at around 5pm on Saturday as it travelled along North Anderson Drive.

In a statement, Police Scotland said the driver “failed to stop for officers” and after a short pursuit the motor crashed.

There were no reported injuries.

Following the accident, three men were charged – the driver aged 32 and two passengers aged 32 and 34.

The three men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.