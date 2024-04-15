Ref watch: Did Nick Walsh get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s draw with Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: Did Nick Walsh get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s draw with Dundee?

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie was sent off and Dundee had a goal chalked off during the Pittodrie encounter.

A VAR check during the match between Aberdeen and Dundee
A VAR check during the match between Aberdeen and Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen hosted Dundee in the Dons’ final game before the Premiership split.

The visitors arrived with plenty to play for at Pittodrie, which would surely set up an entertaining showdown.

The referee was Nick Walsh, who was assisted on VAR by Euan Anderson.

The 0-0 scoreline wasn’t a true reflection on a game which contained plenty of action and talking points.

Both teams had numerous chances to win the game, but they both lacked that final touch.

The referee was also kept busy throughout the match with plenty of cautions dished out.

Two of these cautions came the way of Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Already suspended for the cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday, he will also sit out the next league game.

Red card was correct call for Aberdeen v Dundee referee

His first yellow was for a cynical foul on the halfway line. Aberdeen should have had a foul on Duk just moments before the foul.

He was tugged back and then lost the ball, I felt the referee should have pulled it back for the original tug as there wasn’t much of an advantage.

Shinnie deserved to be booked although I’m actually not entirely sure he was going to be booked until he began arguing with Dundee manager Tony Docherty.

The former Aberdeen assistant manager was also booked for his troubles, as the two went head to head in a war of words but Shinnie didn’t need to get involved.

His second caution is a moment of pure frustration, it’s a clear yellow card.

He’s nowhere near the ball, it’s a dangerous challenge, on another day a little bit more contact on his man and that’s a straight red.

I don’t understand why he made that challenge, but the referee was spot on in sending him off.

Graeme Shinnie was sent off against Dundee
Graeme Shinnie was sent off against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Should Dundee goal have stood?

The other big call in the game came in the form of a disallowed Dundee goal. A scramble in the box was fired in by former Don Curtis Main.

His celebrations were short-lived as the flag was raised for an offside in the build up. Amadou Bakayoko was clearly offside, I was amazed how long it took VAR to confirm the decision.

Dundee's Curtis Main has the ball in the net, but VAR rules it out for offside.
Dundee’s Curtis Main has the ball in the net, but VAR rules it out for offside. Image: SNS.

There can definitely be some debate if Angus MacDonald deliberately played the ball, but I think the positioning of the Dundee player means an offside would be called in any case.

I also think the header from MacDonald should be classified as a deflection, meaning the offside decision is right.

Aberdeen fans hold a sign saying "END VAR" during the match against Dundee at Pittodrie
Aberdeen fans hold a sign saying “END VAR” during the match against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

The correct on-field decision was confirmed but the time it took was ridiculous. There was a clear ‘END VAR’ sign displayed before the match by the Aberdeen fans.

This was a clear example of VAR taking far too long to give a clear decision, what were they actually checking for?

It shouldn’t take three or four minutes to get that decision confirmed.

There is certainly growing unrest regarding the use of VAR in Scotland.

More from Aberdeen FC

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against AS Roma. Image: Shutterstock
Fears former Don Lewis Ferguson could miss this summer's Euros
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Paul Third: All of Aberdeen's European eggs are in a Hampden basket
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie being sent off
Aberdeen fan view: Plenty for Graeme Shinnie to ponder over the coming weeks
A graphic which shows Aberdeen Women players in training, manager Clint Lancaster and the club's training ground sign Cormack Park.
A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14433228bp) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dundee, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 13-04-2024 - 13 Apr 2024
Angus MacDonald: Scottish Cup glory can turn Aberdeen's season around
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Dundee's Jordan McGhee in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Interim boss Peter Leven says Aberdeen will head to Hampden full of belief
2
Dundee's Luke McCowan and Aberdeen's Killian Phillips and Graeme Shinnie during the sides' Premiership meeting in March. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Win over Dundee would allow Aberdeen's planning for next season to begin…
3
Leighton Clarkson during Aberdeen pre-Dundee press conference at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson: VAR getting worse with every game and should be scrapped
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven at training on Friday. Image: SNS.
Peter Leven set for talks with Aberdeen chiefs on Monday amid expected confirmation of…
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
'Connor Barron and Claudio Ranieri? It would be incredible' - Expert explains why Aberdeen…