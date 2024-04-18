WATCH: Waterbombs thrown at Kincorth vehicles by youths

Youths have been captured throwing waterbombs at passing vehicles in Kincorth this evening.

Dashcam footage shows buses and cars being targeted by gang of youngsters on Provost Watt Drive.

The video shows the kids throwing filled balloons while standing near the path outside Our Lady of Aberdeen Roman Catholic Church.

In particular, it captures the number 18 Charleston/Redmoss to Dyce First Bus service being stuck, as well as a number of passing cars.

The incident was filmed by a passing motorist at around 6.29pm this evening.

The Press and Journal has reached out to the police and First Bus.