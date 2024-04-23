‘Change the rules to change our lives’: Doctors and nurses plead with council to approve car park change at ARI

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary staff warn they may hand in their notices if they are not allowed to use a multi-storey car park in a string of letters calling for rules to be lifted.

Exhausted employees threatened to quit their jobs if the parking problems at Europe’s largest hospital complex persist.

Some argued that being able to use the £10 million facility had improved their lives, meaning they are now able to drop off their children at school or childminders ahead of their shifts.

The comments were made as NHS Grampian awaits consent to remove strict planning conditions on the 13-storey Lady Helen multi-storey.

The proposal has proved to be popular with both staff and patients alike as more than 150 letters of support have been submitted to the council.

When did the multi-storey rules change?

The Lady Helen Parking Centre was opened in February 2018.

It was funded by The Wood Foundation with the aim to build a “fit-for-purpose” facility just across from the main entrance.

Planning rules stated that only patients and visitors could use the car park.

However, during the pandemic staff were given temporary permission to use the upper levels and this is still in place today.

In recent months, workers have issued impassioned pleas to be able to keep using it.

This latest application comes as staff were dealt an additional blow with the loss of 25 spaces in the shale car park due to flood prevention works.

Parking problems ‘another hurdle’ for staff

In their supporting letters sent to the council, health staff revealed they have started driving to work due to “unreliable” bus services and price increases.

Emily Stephen noted that there is “very little alternative” available for staff, while some employees are forced to pay to park elsewhere.

She explained: “Prior to being able to use the multi-storey, I had to park far away from the building and had multiple occasions of feeling unsafe trying to get back to my car when finishing shifts at 10pm and midnight.

“NHS staff face constant pressure within their role at the moment and the stress of not being able to get to work easily heavily compounds this.”

Rhona McMenemin has worked at ARI for more than 20 years and claims the city campus has the “worst parking” she has ever experienced.

“Opening up the Lady Helen has made a huge difference and has minimised the stress of trying to get the car parked and get to clinics to see patients on time,” she stated.

“It is hard enough getting folk to relocate up here without giving them nowhere to park.”

Meanwhile Katherine Baxter believes that other modes of transport are “simply not feasible” for the majority of staff.

She added: “When structures like this are being erected to help improve the conditions for some, but not all, it worsens the already dampened morale of staff.

“This would be another hurdle on top of what should be one of the easiest parts of our day, coming to work and going home.”

Daily stress of parking ‘not worth it’

Stephanie Masson works at the medical campus and lives in Bridge of Don.

The NHS employee revealed she tried walking to work once but the journey lasted one and a half hours each way.

In the past, Stephanie has parked on nearby streets but faced the wrath of angry residents, who she claims defaced her car with permanent markers.

She said: “If parking goes back to being restricted and they return to a permit system again I would seriously consider working in an alternative sector.

“The daily stress of worrying where to park and whether my car is safe is not worth it.”

Meanwhile fellow employee Margaret Brunton-Laing believes the health board is at risk of losing valuable employees.

“Expecting a staff member to wait for a bus early in the morning or wait in the dark winter months for a bus to take them home is not an option,” she said.

“If they do not have a place to park for work purposes, ARI will lose staff which will put pressure on staff left and affect patient care.”

Fears neighbouring streets will become congested

Supporters also raised concerns about the impact removing staff access would have on nearby residents.

Catherine Kim said: “The streets surrounding would likely be more congested with traffic and parked cars making these areas less safe.”

While ARI worker Susan Mortimer said the expense of parking nearby would be an “additional strain” on her salary which she couldn’t afford.

She claimed it would cost more than £5 per day to park on the street surrounding the hospital which would cost more than £1,000 a year.

NHS Grampian ‘grateful’ for support

Interim Chief Executive of NHS Grampian, Adam Coldwells, submitted a supporting letter stating he was a “strong supporter” of the change.

He believes the ongoing use of the car park, restricted to the upper floors, is a “key supporting element for NHS Grampian staff wellbeing”.

But the health board will have to wait on Aberdeen City Council planners before any change can be made permanent.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to everyone who has shown support for this request.

“We await the decision of Aberdeen City Council on this application.”

