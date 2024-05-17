Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement

Met Office forecasters have dampened hopes of a third sighting of the Northern Lights this week.

Reports circulating online claimed Scots would be gazing upon the Aurora Borealis tonight.

But stargazers in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands may be left disappointed if they stay up late for the light show.

The reports originated from a statement shared by the agency’s space weather department.

It read: “Mainly background aurora conditions are expected, however there remains a slight chance of glancing Coronal Mass Ejection impacts overnight on 17 May into 18 May.

“These may bring some limited enhancement to the aurora, with the slight potential of allowing for some visibility as far south as northern Scotland or similar latitudes.”

However, forecasters have squashed hopes for fresh sightings in the days ahead, saying there is just a 5% chance the Northern Lights will be visible across the region.

Hopes dashed for new sightings of Northern Lights

Stephen Dixon, spokesperson for the Met Office confirmed locals have less than a 5% chance of spotting the natural phenomenon with the naked eye from tonight.

In a statement, he said: “There is an outside chance of aurora being visible from Scotland tonight but it is low probability and will not be anything like the events seen last weekend.

“There is nothing in the current forecast beyond the usual activity.”

Last week, social media feeds were awash with pictures of the Northern Lights as stargazers were treated to two stunning displays.

The sky was awash with a sea of green, pink, purple and blue on Saturday as residents across northern Scotland basked in the wonderful sights unfolding before them.

The following evening, some were lucky to spot the wonder for a second consecutive night.

If your hopes were dashed, you can check out our gallery, showing the best images from the weekend’s stunning displays.

