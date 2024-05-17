Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement

Slim chance of visible Aurora despite widespread reports the heavenly dancers will be out in force again.

By Michelle Henderson
Northern Lights over Newmachar with shades of pink, green and purple.
Residents in the north and north-east were treated to a spectacular display of the Northern Lights at the weekend. Image: John McCook.

Met Office forecasters have dampened hopes of a third sighting of the Northern Lights this week.

Reports circulating online claimed Scots would be gazing upon the Aurora Borealis tonight.

But stargazers in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands may be left disappointed if they stay up late for the light show.

The reports originated from a statement shared by the agency’s space weather department.

It read: “Mainly background aurora conditions are expected, however there remains a slight chance of glancing Coronal Mass Ejection impacts overnight on 17 May into 18 May.

“These may bring some limited enhancement to the aurora, with the slight potential of allowing for some visibility as far south as northern Scotland or similar latitudes.”

However, forecasters have squashed hopes for fresh sightings in the days ahead, saying there is just a 5% chance the Northern Lights will be visible across the region.

Norther Lights over Glenelg in shades of green, purple and blue.
Trish Brewster captured this incredible image of the Northern Lights at Glenelg last weekend. Image: Trish Brewster.

Hopes dashed for new sightings of Northern Lights

Stephen Dixon, spokesperson for the Met Office confirmed locals have less than a 5% chance of spotting the natural phenomenon with the naked eye from tonight.

In a statement, he said: “There is an outside chance of aurora being visible from Scotland tonight but it is low probability and will not be anything like the events seen last weekend.

“There is nothing in the current forecast beyond the usual activity.”

Last week, social media feeds were awash with pictures of the Northern Lights as stargazers were treated to two stunning displays.

The sky was awash with a sea of green, pink, purple and blue on Saturday as residents across northern Scotland basked in the wonderful sights unfolding before them.

The following evening, some were lucky to spot the wonder for a second consecutive night.

If your hopes were dashed, you can check out our gallery, showing the best images from the weekend’s stunning displays.

Will you stay up to see the Northern Lights with just a 5% chance of them being visible? Let us know in the comments below

Conversation