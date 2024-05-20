New clothes shop plans for empty unit in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New clothes shop plans for empty unit in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre

Edinburgh Woollen Mill has submitted plans to bring the former Miss Selfridge store back into use.

By Denny Andonova
Edinburgh Woollen Mill is taking over a unit in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre.
The empty unit is just at the St Nicholas Square entrance of the shopping centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A prominent clothing retailer could breathe new life into a long-disused unit at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is planning to invest more than £56,000 in bringing the former Miss Selfridge store back into use.

The unit, which is between the clothing retailer’s sister brand Bonmarche and Marks and Spencer, has been empty for about four years.

Edinburgh Woollen MIll on Union Street, Aberdeen.
The clothing retailer currently owns a shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

The knitwear specialists have been a high street fixture in Aberdeen for decades.

They currently run a store on 187 Union Street.

However, the 2,211 sq ft site was recently sold off to a Glasgow developer for a bargain price of £137,000.

What will happen to the currently disused Bon Accord store?

Documents say Edinburgh Woollen Mill plans to spend the money on sprucing up the former Miss Selfridge unit, improving lighting, drainage and ceilings.

Sales and staff areas will also be created.

The unit snapped up by Edinburgh Woollen Mill is the last one lying empty in the St Nicholas side of the shopping centre – if we don’t count the Marks and Spencer store which will close next spring. Image: Bon Accord Centre.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill bosses haven’t disclosed specific details about the plans yet.

But sale documents say they have rented the Union Street shop until July 2026.

Whether they would opt out of their high street location when their lease is up is unclear.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

It also comes as the clothing company, which is behind the fashion brands Bonmarche and Peacocks, plan to open 100 new stores across the UK in the next 16 months.

Fashion brand Bonmarche opened a new store in Oban last August. Image: Supplied.

Could this be another win in the battle to revive Aberdeen city centre?

It is the latest plan formed to bring new life to the Bon Accord Centre, which was battered by a string of high-profile closures during and after Covid.

Work is taking place on a new branch of Sostrene Grene in the mall, while coffee and whisky specialists Casc are planning a cafe there.

Marks and Spencer building in Aberdeen city centre.
Marks and Spencer will also abandon its flagship store in the city centre next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There are currently 14 empty shops in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

You can track all the vacant units in Aberdeen city centre here.

