The ‘hidden gem’ Aberdeen high-rise flat you can stay in for £128 per night

How do you fancy staying in one of Aberdeen’s tallest buildings with spectacular views? Well, now you can for £128 per night.

A two-bedroom apartment in the 19-storey Greig Court, which is located just off of George Street, is available on the online travel agency’s website.

Described as “stunning” and being located in the “heart of Aberdeen”, the ex-council apartment – located on the building’s 11th floor – is available to stay in and has a nine out of 10 rating from 82 reviews.

The non-smoking property, which is based over two floors, also has a living room with a flat screen TV, a fully equipped kitchen with an oven and microwave, as well as a bathroom that includes a hair dryer.

According to Booking.com, “during the colder months, guests can enjoy winter sports in the surrounding area”.

While it also states a number of “popular points of interest”, which includes Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Host Gualberto and Yaritsa urged guests to “enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located place”.

Aberdeen influencer stays at Greig Court

Earlier this month, Natasha Calder – who was named by The P&J as one of “11 of the biggest social media influencers in Aberdeen and the north-east” in April – stayed there with three of her pals when in town celebrating May Day.

Describing the flat as a “hidden gem”, she gave her fans a tour of the “cute apartment” during her weekly vlog.

On the property’s Booking.com profile, it states that “this property will not accommodate hen, stag or similar parties”, but stated that “couples particularly like the location”, with it being rated 8.4 out of 10 for a two-person trip.

And people seemed to agree online, with Dwayne saying: “Place was immaculate, great location, great views, well worth the money, very impressed with the décor. 5/5 stars.”

Greig Court apartment: ‘Absolutely beautiful’

Tita said: “I loved how clean it was. Excellent location and the house is absolutely beautiful.”

Katy commented: “Very clean, comfortable beds, beautifully decorated, lovely welcome pack and good Wi-Fi. We really enjoyed our stay and would definitely go back.”

However, despite the positive reviews, some people were not too impressed with the historic building – which dates back to 1977 and was nearly A-listed by Historic Environment Scotland – or the area.

Jennifer from Australia said: “The area is very run down. The building is very run down. The smell of cigarette smoke in the hallway.”

‘Felt tricked’ by Greig Court apartment

Alison said she “felt tricked”, adding: “There were not any outside pictures of the flat prior to confirmation. Part of a high-rise block of flats.”

Emma added: “There was a pot of something in the lift that wasn’t very nice.”

Would you recommend staying at Greig Court if you were visiting Aberdeen on a city break? Let us know in the comments below.