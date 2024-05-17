The ‘hidden gem’ Aberdeen high-rise flat you can stay in for £128 per night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The ‘hidden gem’ Aberdeen high-rise flat you can stay in for £128 per night

Would Greig Court be on your list of places to stay in the Granite City?

By Chris Cromar
Greig Court vacancies.
You can stay at Greig Court for £128 per night. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

How do you fancy staying in one of Aberdeen’s tallest buildings with spectacular views? Well, now you can for £128 per night.

A two-bedroom apartment in the 19-storey Greig Court, which is located just off of George Street, is available on the online travel agency’s website.

Described as “stunning” and being located in the “heart of Aberdeen”, the ex-council apartment – located on the building’s 11th floor – is available to stay in and has a nine out of 10 rating from 82 reviews.

Greig Court, Aberdeen.
Greig Court is located near George Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The non-smoking property, which is based over two floors, also has a living room with a flat screen TV, a fully equipped kitchen with an oven and microwave, as well as a bathroom that includes a hair dryer.

According to Booking.com, “during the colder months, guests can enjoy winter sports in the surrounding area”.

Gregg Court living room Booking.com.
The 11th floor flat. Image: Booking.com.

While it also states a number of “popular points of interest”, which includes Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Host Gualberto and Yaritsa urged guests to “enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located place”.

Natasha Calder and friend at Greig Court.
Local influencer Natasha Calder (right) – outside the flats – stayed at the high-rise with her friends for May Day. Image: Natasha Calder/YouTube.

Aberdeen influencer stays at Greig Court

Earlier this month, Natasha Calder – who was named by The P&J as one of “11 of the biggest social media influencers in Aberdeen and the north-east” in April – stayed there with three of her pals when in town celebrating May Day.

Describing the flat as a “hidden gem”, she gave her fans a tour of the “cute apartment” during her weekly vlog.

Greig Court living room on booking.com.
Inside decor. Image: Booking.com.

On the property’s Booking.com profile, it states that “this property will not accommodate hen, stag or similar parties”, but stated that “couples particularly like the location”, with it being rated 8.4 out of 10 for a two-person trip.

And people seemed to agree online, with Dwayne saying: “Place was immaculate, great location, great views, well worth the money, very impressed with the décor. 5/5 stars.”

Greig Court apartment: ‘Absolutely beautiful’

Tita said: “I loved how clean it was. Excellent location and the house is absolutely beautiful.”

Katy commented: “Very clean, comfortable beds, beautifully decorated, lovely welcome pack and good Wi-Fi. We really enjoyed our stay and would definitely go back.”

Greig Court view on Booking.com.
The Booking.com profile show’s the apartment’s views, but not its exterior. Image: Booking.com.

However, despite the positive reviews, some people were not too impressed with the historic building – which dates back to 1977 and was nearly A-listed by Historic Environment Scotland – or the area.

Jennifer from Australia said: “The area is very run down. The building is very run down. The smell of cigarette smoke in the hallway.”

‘Felt tricked’ by Greig Court apartment

Alison said she “felt tricked”, adding: “There were not any outside pictures of the flat prior to confirmation. Part of a high-rise block of flats.”

Emma added: “There was a pot of something in the lift that wasn’t very nice.”

Would you recommend staying at Greig Court if you were visiting Aberdeen on a city break? Let us know in the comments below.

