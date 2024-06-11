New 300-pupil Foveran school on hold as Aberdeenshire Council can’t afford it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New 300-pupil Foveran school on hold as Aberdeenshire Council can’t afford it

The cash-strapped council has admitted it doesn't have enough money for the new facility...

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The current Foveran School will stay in use under the new proposal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The current Foveran School will stay in use under the new proposal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council is putting plans for a new 300-pupil school at Foveran on hold for at least five years as it simply can’t afford it.

Councillors agreed to replace the village school with a brand new state-of-the-art campus last February.

But now, the cash-strapped local authority will look to merge Foveran and Tipperty schools instead.

It is hoped the move would address the rising pupil roll at Foveran and declining numbers at Tipperty.

Exterior of Tipperty School.
Tipperty School would remain open under the new educational plan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Under the alternative plan, the two existing school buildings will remain in use.

It is believed the younger P1-3 pupils will be taught at one site, with the older P4-7 children in another.

But, the proposed ‘super school’ would be given a new name following the merger if it goes ahead.

Parents and staff informed of alternative school plan

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed the change.

He said: “While the longer term plan is to build a new school at Foveran, our current capital plan does not provide for this over the next five years.

“Officers have therefore met with both staff and parents to discuss a proposal to merge Foveran and Tipperty schools utilising both buildings.

“It was the first step in what will be an extended period of informal consultation.”

Exterior of Foveran School.
Foveran School will stay open for now. Image: DC Thomson

A statutory consultation on the merger will be launched if approved by the Education and Children’s Services committee.

It is hoped this will begin in October.

The spokesman added: “As with any permanent changes to the estate, the statutory consultation process will fully outline the educational benefits for the pupils involved.”

Why is a new school needed at Foveran?

Members of the local authority’s education committee discussed the proposed new Foveran school last year.

The council wanted to redraw the boundaries for Balmedie and Foveran in a bid to balance the pupil rolls at both schools.

Exterior of Balmedie Primary School.
Capacity issues have been a concern at Balmedie Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

It was hoped a new school at Foveran would help to address overcrowding at both sites.

Plans had also been put forward to build a new school in Balmedie but councillors opted not to move ahead with that option.

33 schools across Aberdeenshire ‘half-empty’ as cash-strapped council warns of ‘tough choices ahead’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council will start fining people £100 for parking on pavements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drivers caught parking on Aberdeen pavements will face £100 fine from next month
Torry homeowner Misha Mowat speaks to reporter Kirstie Topp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 30/05/24
'We were told Torry forever home had Raac two days after getting married -…
Mohammed Iqbal outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a previous occasion. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent cocaine-fuelled boyfriend choked young woman and had her car clamped
One of the group's buses outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's FirstGroup eyes European rail market
Alex and Josh McKenzie in their Dyce food van Skoff
Siblings to open new cafe in Dyce after food truck success
The scene of the crash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution
Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Exclusive: Sir Jim Milne's Balmoral Group buys the Marcliffe
Blether Coffee Shop in Cults, Aberdeen
Popular Cults cafe Blether up for sale as owners look forward to 'new chapter'
It's the first time Annabella has been abroad. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I'll make Scotland proud': Aberdeen schoolgirl to join squad on the pitch for Euro…

Conversation