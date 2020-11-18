Plans unveiled to tackle city centre traffic jams outside of Aberdeen private school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans have been unveiled for an overhaul of an Aberdeen road outside a city centre private school.

The inset road in front of the Robert Gordon’s College gates is regularly the cause of tailbacks in Schoolhill at either end of the school day, and the council claims waiting restrictions in the street are “often abused” at other times.

Proposals to change the space, east of the art gallery, to a no-through road in a six-month trial beginning in January have now been put out to consultation – although the pilot scheme could be scrapped at any time if it is found to have caused issues.

Blue badge parking spaces currently located there would be moved across the road, outside of the Academy shopping centre.

Road access would be maintained only for the school grounds, with barriers erected beyond the gates to create a car-free zone.

Those dropping people off would be redirected to nearby multi-storey carparks.

Schoolhill is already one-way due to Spaces For People measures, with the new plans incorporating the wooden seating rolled out as part of the temporary physical distancing work.

Encouraging input, council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “Schoolhill is home to an important range of uses including Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Opportunity North East Business Hub, the Triple Kirks residential redevelopment as well as a daily community of about 2,000 pupils and staff at Robert Gordon’s College.”