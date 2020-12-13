Two cases of Covid-19 confirmed at Aberdeen secondary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Parents of pupils at Lochside Academy were informed today that two junior pupils had tested positive for the virus.

The latest diagnoses takes the total number of positive cases at the school to five.

Efforts by school officials to trace close contacts are now underway.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Neil Hendry said: “I realise that this news may be unsettling.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 within Lochside Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place which were commended by the HPT.

“The strength of the control measures has enabled the HPT to advise that the school remain open.”

The first case of Covid was identified at the school at the end of November ahead of a second case being confirmed last Friday.

The latest diagnoses come just two days after senior officials confirmed a third case involving a junior pupil.

Pupils who have not been identified as close contacts have been told they can continue attending school as normal unless they develop symptoms.

Pupils who develop symptoms of Covid-19 are asked to begin a period of 10 days self-isolation and to book a test.

All other household members are to also self-isolate but for the longer time of 14 days.