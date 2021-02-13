Wintry weather leads to dangerous conditions and road closures in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Snow drifts and wind conditions on roads across the north and north-east are causing chaos for drivers, with a number of closures in place and public transport cancelled.

Police are dealing with a number of incidents across the area amid reports of vehicles leaving the road or getting stuck.

Current government guidance asks people to only travel if they have an essential reason.

The road problems have reached the extent that police have urged people from other parts of the country not to travel to the north-east.

⚠️WARNING⚠️ Police are advising not to travel in the North East of Scotland due to adverse weather conditions. Essential Travel Only. If you do need to travel #DriveToRoadConditions @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 13, 2021

The A96 between Huntly and Inverurie has been closed, after the section between Huntly and Keith was previously cleared by a team from road maintenance body Bear Scotland.

❗️NEW⌚️14:40#A96 ❌CLOSED❌#A96 Huntly – Inverurie Road is now closed due to adverse weather conditions Essential Travel Only. If you do need to travel #DriveToRoadConditions @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/SHny137uxx — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 13, 2021

The A95 between Aberlour and Craigellachie is currently closed in both directions due to a lorry which became stuck at around 7.35am, with Traffic Scotland urging drivers who are making an essential journey to seek an alternative route.

❗️UPDATE⌚️10:17#A95 RTC#A95 Aberlour – Craigellachie The road is now ❌CLOSED❌ in both directions Use alternative route #drivesafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 13, 2021

Among the other roads currently closed in Aberdeenshire are the B993, between Torphins and the B9119 Bandoodle Crossroads, and the B9119 itself, between the A980 Crossroads Hotel and the U42M Tullochvenus crossroads.

Drifting snow has also caused the A98 to be shut between the B9031 Coast Road and the B9105 at New Byth, along with the A97 between Rhynie and Lumsden and the B9030 between Auchnagatt and Stuartfield.

Concern over the roads in Macduff has led to the decision to close the coronavirus vaccination clinic there early, at 5pm.

Aberdeen City Council has shut the Kingswells to Newhills road, and urged anyone concerned about reaching their vaccine appointment to call THInC on 01467 536111 or email travel@thinc-hub.org

The B9029 between Maud and Old Deer has been closed, with a stuck HGV rendering it impassable.

⛔ ROAD CLOSED ⛔ B9029 between #Maud and #OldDeer due to stuck HGV. The road is not passable.@originalfm @AbshireRoads — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 13, 2021

In addition to the closed roads, police have warned drivers to avoid the A98 between Fraserburgh and Banff and the A950 between Peterhead and Mintlaw due to the weather conditions.

Drivers are also being asked to take care on the A944 between the AWPR and Westhill, and on the Bucksburn to Newhills road.

On the A950 between Mintlaw and Longside, snow has been drifting across both lanes this morning, with one vehicle having gone off the road – however, it remains open, with the police saying it is “driveable” with care.

🔴 ROAD UPDATE – A950 🔴 The A950 between #Mintlaw and #Longside is thick with drifting snow across both lanes. The road is still driveable but care must be taken, we already have a vehicle off the road at this location.@originalfm @trafficscotland @AbshireRoads pic.twitter.com/qJbSR8anxa — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 13, 2021

All lanes of the Kessock Bridge in Inverness are currently restricted in both directions due to the weather.

Public transport has also seen significant disruption, with Northlink Ferries cancelling a sailing from Aberdeen to Kirkwall, another from Lerwick to Aberdeen, and all journeys in the Pentland Firth.

The ferry operator has also warned that a number of trips tomorrow have a high risk of cancellation.

ScotRail has said that due to a number of road closures, their rail replacement buses between Arbroath and Stonehaven can no longer run, and people should delay their travel plans.

ℹ️⚠️ Due to the severe weather in the northeast, the local authority and police have had to close a number of roads, and we're unable to run our replacement buses or activate ticket acceptance between Arbroath and Stonehaven. Please delay your travel plans if possible. pic.twitter.com/dSgipVNa15 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 13, 2021

They gave a similar message to anyone wishing to travel between Wick/Thurso and Ardgay, with the line closed due to severe weather.

Adverse weather conditions have lead to the cancellation or alteration of a number of Stagecoach routes in the north-east, including: