Adverse weather cause of ScotRail cancellations and delays

Rail commuters are facing another day of disruption due to adverse weather conditions in Perth and Stirling.

Trains from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow will terminate at Pitlochry and will not call at Dunkeld and Birnam.

The line is currently closed at Perth and Pitlochry with a bus replacement service in operation.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to severe weather, the line between Perth and Pitlochry will be closed today.

“This will allow staff to properly examine the line & allow the water levels to drop.

“Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness will be suspended between Perth and Pitlochry.”

High water levels are impeding inspection works made by Network Rail engineers in reopening the line, a tweet posted yesterday read: “Due to the heavy rain that we’ve seen today, water levels remain high at the Inver Viaduct, preventing our engineers and divers from carrying out the inspections needed to reopen the line between Perth and Pitlochry.

“Engineers will remain on-site overnight to monitor the situation.”

Birds-eye-view images of Dalguise and the surrounding landscape show the extensive flooding.

Services heading southward from Aberdeen are also being impacted by the weather with speed restrictions now in place at Stirling.

Delays are expected to last until 12.30pm.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to severe weather, a speed restriction is in place at Stirling.

“Services travelling via Stirling may be subject to delays and alterations as a result.”