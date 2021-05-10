‘It geed the team up to say the least’: Aberdeen chef speaks out on superstar Cher’s tweet of encouragement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The head chef of an Aberdeen restaurant was left gobsmacked after international superstar Cher tweeted words of encouragement to him before his first shift back at work.

Mickey Robertson, 24, who works at Siberia Hotel and Bar, took to social media to ask the star for a few words of encouragement ahead of his first shift back after lockdown.

To his surprise, and that of the entire team at Siberia, she replied a mere two hours later.

Don’t brace 4 Trouble.Your Mindset..Don’t expect Perfection. You Are & Artist Who Can Make Ppl Feel Good. Our lunch today was🤮, Deserts 2. You Be True

2 Your Art & Give Ppl a Better Day. Help Others

When You Can,& Let Small minds Have The Punishment

Of Living With Themselves — Cher (@cher) May 10, 2021

Mr Robertson, who has worked at the bar for nearly five years and is a fan of the ‘Turn Back Time’ singer, said he posted the tweet as a bit of fun. He said: “I just did it for a bit of fun really. I am a fan, and I think we’ve all been really excited to get back to work so this morning, in a moment of excitement, I thought I’d send the tweet out.”

‘Cher has mentioned you on Twitter’

He said he wasn’t even the first to see Cher’s response.

“Our media consultant saw my tweet and thought it would be funny to retweet,” he said.

“He then left his house and got in his car to drive to work this morning and suddenly his phone blows up and says ‘Cher has mentioned you on Twitter’.”

Words of encouragement

The mood among staff at Siberia on Monday has been one of real excitement, though it also felt a bit strange to receive a response from a global megastar

Mr Robertson added: “Everyone was almost a bit weirded out whilst still being really really excited.”

The award-winning artist’s response did what Mr Robertson had intended it to do and encouraged the team ahead of a busy day.

He said: “It definitely worked. We were just talking about this a minute ago, it started the day right.

“Now the sun is out and the terrace is busy it feels like everything has kind of fallen into place. It geed up the team a little bit to say the least, we’ve all had a smile on our face the whole day.”

Better and better

Mr Robertson, who has recently launched a new menu at the bar and hotel, says the day has kept getting better and better, with business booming.

He said: “It’s been great, it’s really busy. Our terrace is almost full for the day already and I think people are just enjoying the sunshine.

“We’re doing outside only so it’s a little bit different but I’ve been working hard on our new menu so it’s just been throwing pizzas out onto the terrace all day and watching people enjoy everything that we’ve been working on for the last little while.”

Siberia Bar and Hotel on Belmont street is now open for outdoor dining.