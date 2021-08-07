Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Watch all Nuart 2021 time-lapses and vote for your favourite artwork

By Danica Ollerova
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 7, 2021, 11:38 am
nuart

With five talented artists turning blank walls into works of art in the heart of Aberdeen, we ask, which mural is your favourite?

Aberdeen-raised KMG kicked off the festival in June when she created an eye-catching mural on Palmerston Road, behind Union Square.

Then, London-based oil painter Henrik Uldalen attracted passers-by and university students with his stunning piece at the Spring Gardens Unite Students building.

Artistic duo SNIK made the news when they announced they would work on a wall that’s soon-to-be demolished on The Green.

Acclaimed street artist Fanakapan, known for creating hyper-realistic visuals of real-life objects, painted a 3D mural on the Aberdeen Community Health and Care Village wall.

And finally, Helen Bur created a “sequel” to her previous Nuart piece, which adorned the side of Greyfriars House before the building was demolished in December last year. The new piece is located on Union Row.

Vote for your favourite Nuart 2021 mural below

Look back to see how each Nuart 2021 mural came to life below:

Fanakapan

 

Henrik Uldalen

 

KMG

 

Helen Bur

 

SNIK

 

Nuart Aberdeen 2021 was hailed a huge success and is set to return next year. Click here to find out more.

