Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund open for applications

The Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm community fund has opened for applications.

The fund makes £12,523 available a year to help support local projects during the 25-year life of the wind farm.

Those wishing to submit an application must be from the community council areas of Arbuthnott, Mearns, Stonehaven and District, or from Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar.

The fund will be open until February 28.

A panel made up of representatives will meet to consider all of the applications and decide which cause will get a share of the cash.

Application forms and guidelines can be found by visiting www.kdp.scot, phoning 01569 763246 or emailing windfarms@kdp.scot