Fraserburgh lifeboat called to rescue stranded fishing vessel

A north east lifeboat crew have been launched to assist a stranded fishing vessel safely back to shore.
The vessel was travelling a couple of miles from Rosehearty when it became stranded after suffering engine failure, shortly after 11pm.
Aberdeen coastguard called crew members from Fraserburgh lifeboat into action around 11.20pm to assist.
The vessel was towed back to Fraserburgh harbour at 2am.
