A Covid Christmas: No skiers for the snow

Despite a good dusting of the white stuff, the hills are barely alive with skiers.

With fresh snow on the hill, Scotland’s winter sports centres would normally be teeming with skiers and boarders from all over the UK.

But on Sunday, those that did open were restricted to a relatively few people within their covid level areas.

Less then 100 had braved the two short beginner’s slopes by noon at The Lecht in Aberdeenshire – and only 30 had ventured out on to the slopes on Boxing Day.

It restricted visitors to those from Aberdeenshire and Moray, while Glenshee was limiting customers to those from Aberdeenshire and Perthshire.

Cars were also stuck on the approach road to The Lecht at times, with some frustrated enthusiasts sledging on the highway while they waited for the gritter from the Moray side.

Glencoe Mountain offered sledging and again restricted customers to those from the local authority area.

Snowsports at Scotland’s main ski resort ended on Christmas Eve due to the new coronavirus restrictions.

Cairngorm Mountain had only reopened a few days earlier, with just over 50 skiers and snowboarders enjoying the experience due to the tighter regulations.

However, following the announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that mainland Scotland was to be placed into Tier 4 lockdown from Boxing Day, resort bosses decided to close “until further notice”.

Susan Smith, interim chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd, said: “We are very disappointed to be in this position, but firmly believe it is the right course of action in light of the first minister’s statement and for the safety of our colleagues and visitors.

“We will retain a small team on site for care and maintenance, while we await further notice from the first minister regarding a relaxation of the restrictions.”

Nevis Range is closed and Glencoe Mountain has warned:”Please note travel restrictions will be enforced and breaches of the travel guidance are highly likely to lead to our closure.

“We appreciate how frustrating it is if you don’t live in the Highlands but please respect the government guidance so that at least some local people can get out and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of getting out in the mountains and we can also hopefully earn enough money to keep the wolf from the door.”

The Scottish ski season came to one of its earliest ends in March because of the coronavirus pandemic – with even worried people confronting resort users at Glencoe to try and dissuade them from hitting the slopes.

Ironically the five main Scottish resorts were reporting their best snow in years.

Scottish snow sports is worth tens of millions to the Scottish economy.

It is estimated that for every £1 spent on the Scottish slopes, a further £4 is spent in the surrounding areas.

VisitScotland figures estimate that snow sports also support over 600 jobs in the country.

In 2010, CairnGorm Mountain remained open until June for the first time with hundreds of skiers trekking to the snow.