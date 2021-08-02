Car overturns beside harbour in Macduff as The Crown films new episodes nearby

A car has overturned in a crash beside the harbour in Macduff – as scenes for the upcoming season of The Crown were being filmed yards away.

Police and the fire service were called to the town’s Skene Street at around 2.15pm, following reports of a two-vehicle collision outside the China Town takeaway.

One lane of the road was closed off by officers to allow them to attend to the incident, and an ambulance was later called to join them.

Paramedics remain on the scene, and are treating one patient.

Crowds for The Crown

The incident played out behind a crowd that had gathered to watch the cast and crew of the popular Netflix show shoot scenes for its upcoming season five.

Among the actors rumoured to be at the harbour today were Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who will be playing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the new episodes.

Filming was due to take place between 12pm and 6pm today, though it is unclear if this schedule has been altered as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: “Reports came into us around 2.15pm of a crash involving two vehicles, one of which has overturned, on Skene Street in Macduff.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

A fire spokesman said: “We sent two appliances to the incident after receiving reports at 2.14pm.

“The stop message came in at 2.35pm, and one appliance is still in attendance.”