Additional funding to reintroduce supported bus routes in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council has announced additional funds to help reinstate several local bus routes that were withdrawn due to the Covid pandemic.

The increase in funding is the result of a revitalised funding package by the Scottish government that targets vital community services such as local bus routes.

Changes to the council 2021/22 budget has also contributed to more funding for services.

Aberdeenshire Council approved £240,000 of funding for local bus services across the region over the next two years.

Bus services are due to be reinstated on October 4.

Local bus services were scrapped in May to recoup some of the costs to run them during a particularly hard financial year.

In doing this, the council saved £245,000 that was needed elsewhere amid the pandemic.

The council will also undertake an evaluation of the most important and necessary routes by comparing data from before and after Covid.

This will give the council an understanding of how bus passengers are using services and how to adjust its offering post-pandemic.

The majority of routes will be reinstated however, the 747 service – which operates between Peterhead and Ellon/Dyce – will not return due to the non-viability of the route and the small number of passengers affected.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Peter Argyle, said: “I am delighted we have been able to fund the resumption of our supported bus services from October.

“While I appreciate the impact the temporary halting had on users across our communities, the combination of serious budget pressures and changing travel patterns arising from Covid makes the provision of bus services extremely challenging.”

Here is a full list of the services that will be reinstated on October 4.