Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents ‘scared to leave home at night’ as police continue searches

New Elgin residents are scared to leave their homes as night as Kiesha Donaghy’s killer remains at large.

It’s been nine days since the 32-year-old mum-of-two was murdered in a violent attack in her Anderson Drive home.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was found at around 7:20pm on Thursday November 16 by a relative after neighbours heard her dog whimpering.

Floral tributes and officers remain on duty outside the property – a stark reminder of the impact that Ms Donaghy’s death has had on the community.

The small Moray town has been overrun by police, who have been searching for evidence and probing locals for information in a bid for a breakthrough.

At least 40 officers are working on the tragic case – named Operation Birketts – which is being led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Online portal set up to catch Kiesha’s killer

Residents have received letters to encourage them to speak to police, and an online portal has been set up for the public to contact officers directly.

Today, a 10-person team wearing protective suits combed through bins at a nearby housing block.

A resident, who has lived in the area for 40 years, says she “wouldn’t go out at night” following the incident.

She never knew Ms Donaghy, but says what happened to her is “absolutely tragic”.

One local told The P&J they found the increased police presence “unsettling” – while another said they felt safer.

They said: “I actually find it quite intimidating to have so many police around the area. I know they are doing a job but it’s very unsettling.”

Another added: “I feel quite safe actually because the policemen are out and about doing their job and trying to find whoever did this.”

One shocked neighbour said: “You just don’t expect this sort of thing to happen right on your doorstep. It’s unbelievable and very sad.

“It’s usually a quiet street, you see kids on the way to school and coming back so there’s not much anti-social behaviour around here.”

Community ‘anxious someone is caught’

Elgin City South councillor Peter Bloomfield said: “I would say this terrible and shocking incident has had an enormous impact on the local area and Elgin and Moray as a whole, there are up to 40 police specialist officers working on the case, and any information the public might have I would encourage the public to pass this onto Police Scotland as soon as possible.”

Fellow councillor Graham Leadbitter added: “The community are anxious that someone is caught for this horrific act” and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Police appeal for dashcam footage, CCTV, or doorbell videos

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out and I am appealing to anyone who spoke to Kiesha in the days leading up to her death or who was in the Anderson Drive area between 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November, and 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“We are also keen to get hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around this time.

“The information you have may seem small or insignificant, but it could be the vital piece we need.

“You will see significant police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing.

“Kiesha’s family and friends will continue to be supported throughout our enquiries.

“It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to her and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”

​

Information can be passed to police via the online portal, by calling 101 and quoting reference 3250 of Thursday, 16 November, 2023 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.