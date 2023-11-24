Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents ‘scared to leave home at night’ as police continue searches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents ‘scared to leave home at night’ as police continue searches

Mum-of-two Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, was murdered in a violent attack last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Around 40 police officers are working in the area.Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Around 40 police officers are working in the area.Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

New Elgin residents are scared to leave their homes as night as Kiesha Donaghy’s killer remains at large.

It’s been nine days since the 32-year-old mum-of-two was murdered in a violent attack in her Anderson Drive home.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was found at around 7:20pm on Thursday November 16 by a relative after neighbours heard her dog whimpering.

Kiesha Donaghy was murdered at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was murdered at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin. Image: Facebook
Police at Anderson Drive in New Elgin following the murder of Kiesha Donaghy.
Police remain in New Elgin, nine days on from the murder of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Floral tributes and officers remain on duty outside the property – a stark reminder of the impact that Ms Donaghy’s death has had on the community.

The small Moray town has been overrun by police, who have been searching for evidence and probing locals for information in a bid for a breakthrough.

At least 40 officers are working on the tragic case – named Operation Birketts – which is being led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Online portal set up to catch Kiesha’s killer

Residents have received letters to encourage them to speak to police, and an online portal has been set up for the public to contact officers directly.

Today, a 10-person team wearing protective suits combed through bins at a nearby housing block.

A resident, who has lived in the area for 40 years, says she “wouldn’t go out at night” following the incident.

She never knew Ms Donaghy, but says what happened to her is “absolutely tragic”.

Floral tributes to Kiesha Donaghy, who was murdered at her home in Anderson Drive, New Elgin.
Floral tributes remain at the scene on Anderson Drive. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

One local told The P&J they found the increased police presence “unsettling” – while another said they felt safer.

They said: “I actually find it quite intimidating to have so many police around the area. I know they are doing a job but it’s very unsettling.”

Another added: “I feel quite safe actually because the policemen are out and about doing their job and trying to find whoever did this.”

One shocked neighbour said: “You just don’t expect this sort of thing to happen right on your doorstep. It’s unbelievable and very sad.

“It’s usually a quiet street, you see kids on the way to school and coming back so there’s not much anti-social behaviour around here.”

Community ‘anxious someone is caught’

Elgin City South councillor Peter Bloomfield said: “I would say this terrible and shocking incident has had an enormous impact on the local area and Elgin and Moray as a whole, there are up to 40 police specialist officers working on the case, and any information the public might have I would encourage the public to pass this onto Police Scotland as soon as possible.”

Fellow councillor Graham Leadbitter added: “The community are anxious that someone is caught for this horrific act” and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Officers looking through bins in the area. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Police appeal for dashcam footage, CCTV, or doorbell videos

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out and I am appealing to anyone who spoke to Kiesha in the days leading up to her death or who was in the Anderson Drive area between 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November, and 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“We are also keen to get hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around this time.

“The information you have may seem small or insignificant, but it could be the vital piece we need.

“You will see significant police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing.

“Kiesha’s family and friends will continue to be supported throughout our enquiries.

There’s a massive police presence in the area. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to her and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Information can be passed to police via the online portal, by calling 101 and quoting reference 3250 of Thursday, 16 November, 2023 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

