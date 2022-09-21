Aberdeen residents tackle the city’s famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Aberdeen residents tackle the city’s famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean

By Philippa Gerrard
September 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:35 am
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Volunteers at the Great British Beach Clean event in Aberdeen.

It’s Great British Beach Clean week and to celebrate we joined volunteers down at Aberdeen Beach for a slightly different sort of litter pick.

Instead of gathering as much rubbish as we could, as fast as we could, this beach clean focused instead on what kind of rubbish we picked up.

From plastic bags and bottle tops to fishing rope and face masks, the beach cleaners recorded every scrap of litter collected for the Marine Conservation Society’s (MCS) annual UK-wide survey.

Great British Beach clean at aberdeen beach
A common sight on the beach clean was rope and fishing gear tangled around sticks and seaweed.

Why bother counting what is left lying on beaches?

By knowing what – as well as how much – litter is polluting our coastline the MCS can use the data collected to campaign for real-life policy changes.

This includes the likes of the plastic bag charge which was introduced in Scotland in 2015 to reduce the number of bags ending up on beaches, rivers and in landfill.

“The plastic bag policy has been a real success story,” said Iain House, organiser of the 2022 Aberdeen beach clean.

Iain House from the marine Conservation society
Iain House from the Marine Conservation Society.

Data from MCS beach cleans shows plastic bags are becoming less commonplace on beaches, from a high of 13 bags per 100m of beach on average in 2013, down to just three in 2021.

Iain carries out four cleans a year down at Aberdeen Beach for the MCS but says the September Great British Beach Clean event is particularly important, not just to highlight successes but also to figure out where energy should be directed next.

“Covid-related PPE is something we are seeing more and more of, to the point where it now has its own category on the list we use to record common items,” Iain said.

“Although plastic is what we see the most of, there are definitely trends in the rubbish.”

Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Beach cleaners hard at work in Aberdeen.

How does the beach clean work?

Iain himself has been a volunteer with the MCS for 19 years and has been personally recording the data gathered at Aberdeen Beach all that time.

“My wife and I were scuba divers for 20 years until an injury meant I had to stop,” he said.

“I thought that beach cleaning would be a good way of giving back a little bit and helping to look after the sea.”

With records dating back to 2003, Iain’s beach cleans are among the longest continuous beach clean events in the country, which makes the data particularly valuable.

Great british beach clean
The list which the volunteers can record commonly seen items while on the beach clean.

Each year in September volunteers arrive to carry out different roles in the clean – some are litter picking and others are recording what the pickers find.

“It takes a bit longer than a typical clean but no matter how many people we have, the volunteers are dedicated and will get everything,” Iain said.

“We’ve got about 45 people here today which is a good turn out and we split them into groups across the beach to make sure we cover the right areas.”

A birthday beach clean

One of those dedicated volunteers was Ceilidh Ewan who was spending her birthday at the beach picking litter.

While most people might be eating cake or knocking back a couple of drinks, Ceilidh didn’t want to miss the Great British Beach Clean event just to blow out a few candles.

Great British Beach Clean
Ceilidh and her boyfriend Blair hard at work on the Great British Beach Clean at Aberdeen Beach.

“My boyfriend asked me what I wanted to do for my birthday and this is what I decided,” she said.

“I’ve been coming and doing beach cleans here for five years.

“I walk my dog here, I swim in the sea here… So I want to do my bit. I just hate to think of fish and seabirds with their stomachs full of plastic.”

Great British Beach Clean events are happening across the north and north-east over the next few days, so if you’re feeling inspired there is still time to take part.

See more about the Great British Beach Clean:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Currently, most residents in Aberdeenshire have two big bins per household, as well as a food waste caddy.
Aberdeenshire three-bin change: Cruden Bay will have pilot of controversial scheme
3
mushroom foraging scotland
Everything you need to know about mushroom foraging in Scotland
2
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Find out where the Great British Beach Clean is happening near you
0
Foodstory cafe aberdeen university
How to turn old crockery into chocolate brownies for FREE at Foodstory
0
Thousands of flowers were left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral after her death. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 9, 2022.
Here's what will happen to all the flowers and tributes at Balmoral
0
A view of the Aberdeen Incinerator, photographed in August 2022.
Aberdeen incinerator on track to fire up this winter
0
A Risso's dolphin, photographed by Andy Knight who watches the seas for Whale and Dolphin Conservation from Latheronwheel in the Highlands.
How your photos can help piece together mystery dolphin 'jigsaw'
0
Aberdeen-based Sem is at the heart of efforts to clean up mining operations in the Amazon rainforest.
North-east firm's whisky waste tech can help clean up the Amazon
1
capercaillie
Concerns raised over the extinction of the capercaillie in Scotland
0
The number of tame deer wandering a Highland village has dropped since new measures were put in place. Supplied by Morris Macleod.
Culling of tame deer to continue in Kinlochleven but not within village boundaries
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks