Stirling Bull Sales: Salers to 6,000gns and Beef Shorthorn peak at 5,500gns

Rednock Rum Poll stood overall champion amongst the Salers

By Katrina Macarthur
Andrew Sleigh from Tarves judged the Salers. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Andrew Sleigh from Tarves judged the Salers.

Aberdeenshire breeder Andrew Sleigh from Newseat of Tolquhon, Tarves, tapped out Rednock Rum Poll as his overall champion amongst the Salers at Stirling yesterday.

This was a March, 2021-born son of Cumbrian Royal, out of Rednock Calypso, from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s herd at Port of Menteith, Stirling.

He sold for 5,800gns to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Orkney.

Stirling Bull Sales May 2023 Top price Salers

Mr Sleigh’s reserve was Whitebog Russell, from Alister MacKenzie’s herd at Fortrose on the Black Isle.

He is a June, 2021-born son of Whitebog Lascar, out of Whitebog Louise, and made 4,000gns to Murray Lyle, Mid Cambushinnie, Dunblane.

The top price Salers at 6,000gns was Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rednock Ralph, which sold to Glenkiln Farms, Dumfries.

Top price Salers at 6,000gns was Rednock Ralph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He is by the 12,000gns Drumaglea Kes and is a full brother to last year’s Royal Highland Show junior female champion.

John McCulloch from Crocketford, Dumfries, judged the Beef Shorthorns and placed Camlas Ringo from Welsh breeders, GA and HM Francis, as champion.

He is by Napoleon of Upsall and sold for 4,000gns to Christopher Walwin, Carluke.

The reserve Salers champion Whitebog Russell. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The reserve, Cairnsmore Rambo, by Redhill Lord Thunder, from Bill and Jane Landers, Newton Stewart, was unsold.

Beef Shorthorn Top Price

Top price in the Beef Shorthorn bulls was 5,500gns for Coxhill Rebel, from LJ Townsend, Moffat.

He is by Coxhill Lucky and sold to DJ Welsh, West Broadmoss, Fenwick.

In the Aberdeen-Angus section, other bulls sold to 6,500gns for Retties Delboy X194 from Richard and Carol Rettie, to Terry Coghill, Orkney, and 6,500gns for Retties Riverdance, to R and D Farquhar, Tewel, Stonehaven.

