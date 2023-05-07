Why New Arc wants to become top Scottish squirrel sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Why New Arc wants to become top Scottish squirrel sanctuary

The Aberdeenshire-based wildlife rescue centre wants to become a go-to place for Scottish red squirrel rehabilitation, and is investing heavily in new custom enclosures

By Kieran Beattie
Young squirrels currently in the care of New Arc Wildlife Rescue, based in Aberdeenshire north of Ellon. Image: New Arc.
Young squirrels currently in the care of New Arc Wildlife Rescue, based in Aberdeenshire north of Ellon. Image: New Arc.

Red squirrels are struggling all across the country from threats like habitat loss and invasive disease-carrying greys.

With only an estimated 160,000 left across the whole of the UK, and 75% of them in Scotland, conservationists treasure every single squirrel saved.

An adult red squirrel in the wild. Image: RSPB Scotland

So to help give the iconic species a boost in the north-east, the new managers of Aberdeenshire’s New Arc centre have revealed new plans to invest in their rehabilitation.

The charity, based just north of Ellon, is building two 8ft tall, custom-made squirrel enclosures complete with their own fake trees to help make sure the animals in its care are fully prepared to return to the wild once they’re feeling better.

How new squirrel enclosures will help reds at New Arc train in natural behaviours

A squirrel in the care of New Arc enjoying a feed. Image: New Arc

Unlike the wood and mesh enclosures which New Arc uses right now, the new ones are being built out of steel, meaning their guests won’t be able to nibble their way out of them.

Paul Reynolds, who took over the New Arc with his partner Morgane Ristic in late December, says he wants to give every single one of the 10 to 20 reds they take in every year the best fighting chance.

New Arc’s managers Morgane Ristic, left, and Paul Reynolds, right. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “The main focus of the enclosures is we’ll have a large, tree-like structure in the middle of them.

“It’s in order to replicate their natural environment as much as possible.

“You want the squirrels to be able to get used to hiding food, and retreating into enclosed spaces, for example.

“We want to build these custom enclosures to allow the squirrels to really exhibit all these natural behaviours we want to see them doing, up until the point where they go back into nature.”

He said it’s not that specialist enclosures are “the difference between success and failure” for squirrels, but that they can give them “that extra edge, and extra time prior to going back out and into the wild”.

Meet Fern and Oak, squirrel babies recovering at New Arc from horrendous ordeals

Oak the red squirrel, recovering under a blanket at New Arc. Image: New Arc.

Two young reds who have come into New Arc’s care this spring are Fern and Oak.

Oak was found all alone and in need of help at a golf course in nearby Ellon, and he’s been hand-reared from five weeks of age.

🐿 Oak the roughly 5 week old red squirrel we introduced you all to yesterday has had a good day, he is gaining weight, taking his feeds well and his injuries are healing! A huge thank you to everyone who donated to our squirrel enclosure fundraiser yesterday as well as those who purchased items for our squirrels off of our wishlist! Some of which arrived today! ☘️ If you would like to donate to our red squirrel enclosure fundraiser please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/redsquirrelenclosures

Posted by New Arc Wildlife Rescue on Friday, 14 April 2023

Fern is slightly older, but still too young to care for herself.

She was rescued by an ecologist who found her lying next to her dead mother in a ditch near Inverurie.

They’re both too young to care for themselves right now, but thankfully they’ve got Paul and Morgane, as well as the volunteers at New Arc to handfeed them as they go through the weaning process.

It’s youngsters like these that will hugely benefit from the centre’s new enclosures.

Fern the red squirrel, practising her nut-cracking skills. Image: New Arc

New Arc aims to become the go-to place for saving squirrels

Paul explained that by “really promoting the site here as a good place to take care of them”, that the New Arc will build a reputation for squirrel care and rehabilitation excellence.

He wants New Arc to become one of Scotland’s top rescue centres for anyone wanting to give a squirrel in need the best opportunities for survival.

Paul and Morgane outside the New Arc. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The manager believes if the charity becomes known as “the place to send them to”, then they’ll be able to increase the number of squirrels they take in and save annually.

Paul added: “We’re hugely in favour of conserving red squirrels, they are our only native squirrel, and as with all native flora and fauna, we should be trying out utmost to see them through.

“When it comes to red squirrels, they’re just so endangered that really every single individual is important.

A red squirrel leaping through a forest. Image: Peter Cairns.

“We owe it to them to do the best by them, especially in the parts of Scotland they’re still holding on.”

New Arc is aiming to raise £5,000 towards its red squirrel enclosure project.

You can support the charity here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
4
Aberdeen in form goal hero Duk during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen legend says Duk is a ‘far better player’ than Alfredo Morelos and worth…
5
Robert McPherson smoked crack cocaine before falling asleep in his car while it was parked in Flourmill Lane. Image: Google/Facebook.
Aberdeen man found slumped in driver’s seat after smoking crack cocaine for first time
6
6 May 2023. Glebe Park,Trinity Road,Brechin,DD( 6BJ. This is the play off football match between Brechin City and Spartans. PICTURE CONTENT:- Spartans Jordan Tapping and Brechin Botti Biabi CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League champions Brechin beaten on penalties by Spartans
7
Organisers of the Care home celebrating the coronation with a party for the residents. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Coronation celebrations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
8
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
10
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin goalkeeper Stevie Dunn makes history in his final game for the club

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]