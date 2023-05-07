Why New Arc wants to become top Scottish squirrel sanctuary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Red squirrels are struggling all across the country from threats like habitat loss and invasive disease-carrying greys.

With only an estimated 160,000 left across the whole of the UK, and 75% of them in Scotland, conservationists treasure every single squirrel saved.

So to help give the iconic species a boost in the north-east, the new managers of Aberdeenshire’s New Arc centre have revealed new plans to invest in their rehabilitation.

The charity, based just north of Ellon, is building two 8ft tall, custom-made squirrel enclosures complete with their own fake trees to help make sure the animals in its care are fully prepared to return to the wild once they’re feeling better.

How new squirrel enclosures will help reds at New Arc train in natural behaviours

Unlike the wood and mesh enclosures which New Arc uses right now, the new ones are being built out of steel, meaning their guests won’t be able to nibble their way out of them.

Paul Reynolds, who took over the New Arc with his partner Morgane Ristic in late December, says he wants to give every single one of the 10 to 20 reds they take in every year the best fighting chance.

He said: “The main focus of the enclosures is we’ll have a large, tree-like structure in the middle of them.

“It’s in order to replicate their natural environment as much as possible.

“You want the squirrels to be able to get used to hiding food, and retreating into enclosed spaces, for example.

“We want to build these custom enclosures to allow the squirrels to really exhibit all these natural behaviours we want to see them doing, up until the point where they go back into nature.”

He said it’s not that specialist enclosures are “the difference between success and failure” for squirrels, but that they can give them “that extra edge, and extra time prior to going back out and into the wild”.

Meet Fern and Oak, squirrel babies recovering at New Arc from horrendous ordeals

Two young reds who have come into New Arc’s care this spring are Fern and Oak.

Oak was found all alone and in need of help at a golf course in nearby Ellon, and he’s been hand-reared from five weeks of age.

Fern is slightly older, but still too young to care for herself.

She was rescued by an ecologist who found her lying next to her dead mother in a ditch near Inverurie.

They’re both too young to care for themselves right now, but thankfully they’ve got Paul and Morgane, as well as the volunteers at New Arc to handfeed them as they go through the weaning process.

It’s youngsters like these that will hugely benefit from the centre’s new enclosures.

New Arc aims to become the go-to place for saving squirrels

Paul explained that by “really promoting the site here as a good place to take care of them”, that the New Arc will build a reputation for squirrel care and rehabilitation excellence.

He wants New Arc to become one of Scotland’s top rescue centres for anyone wanting to give a squirrel in need the best opportunities for survival.

The manager believes if the charity becomes known as “the place to send them to”, then they’ll be able to increase the number of squirrels they take in and save annually.

Paul added: “We’re hugely in favour of conserving red squirrels, they are our only native squirrel, and as with all native flora and fauna, we should be trying out utmost to see them through.

“When it comes to red squirrels, they’re just so endangered that really every single individual is important.

“We owe it to them to do the best by them, especially in the parts of Scotland they’re still holding on.”

New Arc is aiming to raise £5,000 towards its red squirrel enclosure project.

You can support the charity here.