Home News Environment

‘We are determined to be heard’: Campaign group launches fighting fund to help challenge Highland power lines plan

The appeal will help extend opposition locally and nationally.

By John Ross
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands

Campaigners are aiming to build up a fighting fund to help with the cost of a possible legal challenge to new power lines planned in the Highlands.

The Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Route group is opoposed to SSEN plans for the line from Caithness to Beauly.

It has raised the prospect of a legal challenge to the proposals, while others have suggested it could lead to a public inquiry.

The group has now launched a fundraising appeal to continue its campaign locally and nationally.

What are SSEN planning?

SSEN propose to route a new 400KV overhead line from Spittal in Caithness to Beauly and on to Peterhead.

A subsea connection from the Western Isles is also planned to connect to Beauly via underground cables and a high voltage direct current converter station.

Three new 400KV substations are earmarked for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland as part of the plan.

SSEN says the upgrade to the transmission network is needed to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It says it will support tens of thousands of jobs and deliver billions of pounds of investment.

Opponents say the planned line threatens historical, environmental and cultural sites and that the consultation has been inadequate.

Dan Bailey says the fighting fund will help meet the costs of getting his group’s message out.

Dan Bailey from the better cable group said: “We can’t match SSEN’s resources and lobbying power.

“But while this isn’t a fair fight we are determined to be heard.

“We have started a fundraising campaign, to help meet the costs of getting our message out, and to build a fighting fund in preparation for possible legal action.”

He said SSE announced record annual profits of over £2.1 billion.

“This is a company with deep pockets, in an industry awash with cash.

“They’ll tell us that routing the cables underground, or replacing the pylon line plan with a subsea alternative, are too expensive.

“Yet these proposed grid upgrades already include subsea connections from Scotland to England.

“Why not route it all offshore? That’s where most of the wind power will be generated after all.”

Campaign being extended nationally

Mr Bailey says the power company can afford to build a line that does less damage to the “environment, economy and liveability” of the Highlands.

But he believes they will only explore alternatives “if we keep up the pressure”.

He said the local campaign is being extended, linking with communities elsewhere in Scotland and the UK.

“Our message is that, while meeting the challenge of net zero is essential, this should be done in a way that respects the needs of people, not just big business.”

The power line proposals also led to the formation of another campaign group Communities B4 Power Companies.

SSEN is consulting on the planned power line. Image: DC Thomson.

A public meeting in Strathpeffer last month heard the upgrade plans need to take more account of affected communities.

The power company apologised to the 300-strong audience for not getting its consultation right, but said it is trying to minimise the impact on the area.

A spokeswoman for SSEN Transmission said no decisions on potential overhead line routes or substation locations have yet been taken.

The company is considering alternative routes and mitigation measures in areas of particular local sensitivity.

This includes an alternative route put forward by people in Strathpeffer.

Cost ‘just one factor’ in Highland power lines plan

She said SSEN will balance the views of communities against environmental, technical and economic factors in the development.

“Whilst cost is only one of the factors we have to consider, the costs of investing in the electricity transmission network are ultimately recovered from GB electricity consumers, including households across the Highlands, and it is clearly an important consideration.”

She said SSEN are looking forward to “engaging constructively with affected communities and wider stakeholders”.

The spokeswoman added that SSEN is looking to “maximise the local economic opportunities and jobs this critical investment will unlock across the Highlands and beyond”.

